Flo Bloch said all her life, she had intended to have a bat mitzvah ceremony for herself, but she was always busy teaching other children or busy being a mother and then grandmother.

After creating a legacy of Jewish learning as the founding Jewish education director at Temple Shir Shalom of West Bloomfield — including inspiring eight students over the decades to pursue rabbinical careers — Flo Bloch, who now lives in Boynton Beach, Fla., became a bat mitzvah at age 81 on March 5.

Sharing the bimah and the Torah portion Pekudei with Flo at a service and celebration held in Boca Raton, Fla., was her granddaughter Lexie Bloch, 14, of Boca Raton.

Marci Bloch, one of Bloch’s six children and rabbi at Temple Dor Dorim in Weston, Fla., said the meaningful weekend and family gathering not only honored the Jewish value of l’dor v’dor (from generation to generation), but the celebration date fell close to the timing of the 100th anniversary of when Judy Kaplan, America’s first bat mitzvah, was called to the Torah.

“We celebrated the bat mitzvah of both my mother and niece in the same year that this country had its first bat mitzvah ceremony a century ago,” said Marci, 47. “My mom came of age when it did not cross many people’s minds that girls could become a bat mitzvah, and it’s meaningful to see how times have changed. My mother has always been my inspiration to pursue Jewish learning and become a rabbi. My mom has done everything possible to lead (by example) to make sure Judaism is part of our family.”

From her earliest years of sitting beside her mother in the women’s section of the Orthodox Hungarian synagogue on Glynn Court in Detroit, Flo said she was always interested in Jewish learning. But her family could not afford to give her a formal religious education. She began learning when her older sister, Beatrice, got a job teaching Hebrew school at Beth Aaron on Wyoming, and she was allowed to tag along to attend class.

“For three years, I went to religious school and learned Jewish history, Hebrew and prayer, and I loved every bit of it,” said Flo, whose mother was the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and whose grandfathers perished in the concentration camps. “I always had a strong, deep feeling of wanting to teach and spreading a love of Judaism. It was just in my blood.”

Flo married in 1965 after earning her bachelor’s degree in medical technology; but still, she yearned to be in the Jewish classroom. Soon, she began teaching at Temple Beth El on Woodward Avenue, where she and her husband were members, and went on to be a grade supervisor and planned many city-wide Jewish education workshops.

Shortly before taking on the post as Shir Shalom director of education, she earned her Reform Jewish Educator Certificate from the Union of American Hebrew Congregations-Central Conference of American Rabbis Joint Commission on Jewish Education in the mid-1980s. In 1988, she became the founding director of Jewish education at the fledgling Shir Shalom congregation when it opened.

“When I was education director, I helped the students choose their Torah portions, and then I would tutor them in the Hebrew, but I never read from the Torah,” Flo recalled. “As I grew older, I got busy with my own kids’ b’nai mitzvot, and then eventually their weddings, and then with my grandchildren. So this was the first time I had the time to learn the trope and learn how to chant,” Flo said.

Flo worked with Shir Shalom’s Cantor Penny Steyer to select the Torah verses and worked off Steyer’s recordings. But daughter Marci said that Flo learned the verses on her own and sometimes studied together with her granddaughter to prepare.

“My mom was the best bat mitzvah student I’ve ever had,” Marci said.

At the celebration, each grandchild, ranging in ages from 25 to 6, proudly brought a tallit bag that was needlepointed and custom-designed by Flo. Flo’s sister, Shir Shalom member Beatrice Mandel, 91, presented Flo with her tallit.

Flo has made a tallit bag for each of her 16 grandchildren, even the ones who have not reached the age of a b’nai mitzvah. Each contains a handwritten note inside from Flo to be opened at their b’nai mitzvah.

“At the bat mitzvah I wanted a photo with all 16 of them holding their own tallit bags,” Flo said, “even the ones that were too young. I said they could hold them, but could not open them until they reached the age of bar or bat mitzvah.”

As she and her granddaughter chanted from the Torah, they stood beneath a chuppah created by Flo and adorned with many Jewish symbols. It was held by four of her grandsons.

“One day, I hope that my grandchildren will use this chuppah at their weddings,” she said.