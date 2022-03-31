It all started with the Family Musical Megillah & Shpiel: Rabbi Steven Rubenstein, Congregation Beth Ahm; Hazzan Daniel Gross and Rabbi Aaron Bergman, Adat Shalom Synagogue
It all started with the Family Musical Megillah & Shpiel: Rabbi Steven Rubenstein, Congregation Beth Ahm; Hazzan Daniel Gross and Rabbi Aaron Bergman, Adat Shalom Synagogue. (Adat Shalom)

The enthusiasm was high, the costumes were spectacular, and participants helped support Yad Ezra by bringing unopened boxes of pasta to use as groggers.

The family-friendly, community-wide Purim celebration at Adat Shalom Synagogue, from the Megillah & Shpiel to the Purim Carnival, and on through the service and Megillah reading brought together people of all of ages. The carnival featured games, inflatables, music and activity booths led by summer camps and Motor City USY (MCUSY). The enthusiasm was high, the costumes were spectacular, and participants helped support Yad Ezra by bringing unopened boxes of pasta to use as groggers.

The Purim partners were Adat Shalom Synagogue, Congregation Beth Ahm, Congregation B’nai Moshe, Congregation B’nai Israel, Congregation Beth Shalom and the Detroit Jewish News. Dish Kosher Cuisine and Star Trax once again provided community Purim fun!  

Spiderman (Rabbi Dan Horwitz) and his family.
The age-old custom is to dress up in costumes for Purim.
Waiting to hear “Haman” and make some noise!
