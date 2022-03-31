Super flyweight David Alaverdian will make U.S. debut Saturday during Detroit Brawl.

Undefeated Israeli super flyweight boxer David Alaverdian will make his U.S. debut Saturday in a six-round bout at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

Alaverdian (5-0, four knockouts) will face Hungarian Jeno Tonte (9-9, eight knockouts) in a showcase fight in the latest Detroit Brawl boxing card put together by Salita Promotions.

Alaverdian, an Armenian Jew, is from Nahariya, Israel. He now lives in Las Vegas, where he is being trained in the ring by Floyd Mayweather Sr., father of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

A body-punching specialist, Alaverdian is an eight-time Israeli national boxing champion and he was a bronze medalist at the 2012 European boxing championships.

Alaverdian, 28, is modest about his boxing talents.

“I’m not one of those guys who says I’m going to be a world champion or beat this guy or that guy,” he said. “I don’t know the future. If what I say doesn’t come true, then I haven’t held true to my word.

“I’m going to give it my best in boxing while trying to always be a good human being. I can say that with certainty.”

Former boxer turned promoter Dmitriy Salita, an Orthodox Jew from Israel, runs Salita Promotions.

He’s excited about the Alaverdian vs. Tonte bout.

“One of Israel’s best boxers is going to put it all on the line against a more experienced opponent,” he said.

Tickets for Saturday’s Detroit Brawl start at $40. Go to Dearborntheater.com or call (313) 529-7604.

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center is at 15801 Michigan Ave.



