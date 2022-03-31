The event, held on Nov. 6, 2021, at Temple Israel, happened during a small window of relative comfort before Omicron hit, and the family was ready to party.

“Sami is totally into fashion and design,” Stephanie Perry says of her daughter, a student at West Hills Middle School. “We wanted her bat mitzvah party to reflect that but didn’t want it to be a specific theme. We wanted black and white with pops of color — to be clever, but not too sophisticated for a 13-year-old.

“Jen took that and ran with it,” Perry says of Jen Ajlouny, a senior event director at Star Trax Events’ full-service design team, called the A Team. “She came up with the most amazing ideas. She listened to me and Sami and created a team that was beyond what we could have dreamed. There is not a single thing I would change.”

A few favorite details included an exquisite full-size photo of Sami with real florals spilling from her dress across the wall; drink stirrers and straws with Sami’s name on them; custom Jell-O shots by Boozy Bites in flavors like Moscow Mule and Margarita; and hiring a fashion illustrator to create stylized “caricatures” of guests, a stunning way of bringing in Sami’s passion for fashion.

“Everyone was so excited to be out and have some sense of normalcy. We were so lucky to be able to celebrate together,” Perry says. “Jen and her team made it flawless and fun, from the moment you walked in ’til the moment you left.”

The Team

Who: Sami Perry, daughter of Jeff and Stephanie Perry

Where: Service and party at Temple Israel

When: Nov. 6, 2021

Invitations: The Paper Press by Franci Hirsch

Photographer: Dianne Scafone Photography

Event Planning, Design: Star Trax A Team, Star Trax Events and Entertainment

Entertainment: MC Dennis, DJ Dimes, additional dancers including MC Teddy

Design, Floral & Decor: Debbie LeClaire Designs

Videographer: Blue Puffin Media

Day of Management: Red Coat Ladies

Rentals, lighting and staging, dance floor: Pruett Custom Events, InkRedIble Dance Floors, Udesign Ghost Chair, Band-Ayd Events Group, Event Theory

Linens: Fabulous Events

Draping: Linens and Beyond