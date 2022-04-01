What Jen Ajlouny and her team created was everything Clara, a student at Detroit Country Day, dreamed of: A vibrant space brimming with color and energy.

When Cristina Laker came to Jen Ajlouny for help with her daughter Clara’s bat mitzvah party, she knew what to expect — it was the third time she’d worked with her.

“The trust aspect was already there,” says Ajlouny, a senior event director at Star Trax Events’ full-service design team, called the A Team. “We had a conversation with Cristina and Clara, who was excited to have an active role in the creation of her party. But they also gave us a lot of creative freedom because they knew we got it — they approved most of what we proposed.”

What they wanted was a fun party with bright neon accents. What Ajlouny and her team created was everything Clara, a student at Detroit Country Day, dreamed of: A vibrant space brimming with color and energy. Neon pink and blue against a clubby black backdrop, with details like witty sayings on signs and pillows (“Make Pour Decisions” at the bar and “I’ve Got a Crush on You” with an Orange Crush display), neon tubing in abstract designs and a lightning bolt “collage” behind the dance floor.

“Jen is organized, detail-oriented and has incredible creative vision,” Laker says. “Our first look at the transformation of the room — we were absolutely speechless. We could not believe this type of transformation was possible.

“MC Josh was amazing with the kids, and so easy to work with and talk to,” Laker says — the heart of a celebration when friends and family get to be reunited. “The dance floor was packed all night,” she says. “Everyone was so happy to see each other after a difficult two years in a setting that was high energy, youthful and festive.”

Clara’s favorite part? “Everything.”

The Team

Who: Clara Laker, daughter of Michael and Cristina Laker

Where: Service at Temple Israel, party at Knollwood Country Club

When: Feb. 12, 2022

Invitations: The Paper Press by Franci Hirsch

Photographer: Justin Munter

Event Planning, Design and Entertainment: Star Trax A Team, Star Trax Events

Design, Floral and Decor: Debbie LeClaire Designs (“A genius,” Laker says)

Day of Management: Red Coat Ladies

Rentals, lighting+staging, dance floor: Pruett Custom Events, Udesign Ghost Chairs, Band-Ayd Events Group, Event Theory

Linens: Linen Hero and Fabulous Events

Draping: Linens and Beyond