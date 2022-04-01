NISAN 5782: When you wish upon a star

By Nisan all things become new again. The regenerative power of Spring and the freshness of the Aries Sun bring life and hope, even when things look scary “out there” – and “out there” seems to come closer to “here” every day, no matter where you are. The stars of Nisan this year come to renew our hope.

Rosh Chodesh Nisan April 2 starts with Mercury / Kochav and the Sun conjunct “Wounded Healer” Chiron. Vulnerability is exposed, and the choice to ask for help and healing is before each of us. Mars / Ma’adim and Saturn / Shabtai conjunct in Aquarius April 4, square the lunar nodes. Is this Mars/Saturn in Aquarius signature, which we saw last in April 2020, signaling the end of the plague? Or another toxic airborne event like G*d forbid chemical warfare in the Ukraine? Let us hope and pray against such horror.

April 12 is a once in a lifetime event: the Jupiter / Tzedek and Neptune / Rahav conjunction in Aquarius, for the first time since 1856. This IS the star to wish upon! This is a certifiably magic event designed to connect each of us to our highest spiritual calling, not separated from our highest hope for humanity! These two are one just as the two sticks in the prophet’s hand became one. Pesach’s Full Moon in Libra preaches harmony, partnership, liberation from injustice.

April 18 may be extremely chaotic with the Sun square Pluto, Mercury conjunct Uranus / Oron, and Venus / Noga sextile Uranus. Steer clear of large crowds.

The magic makes a comeback April 27-30 at the conjunction of Venus to Neptune and Jupiter. Don’t let Chodesh Nisan leave without making a bracha on a blossoming fruit tree and until you’ve wished upon a star. May your dreams come true.

ARIES / TALEH

Chodesh Nisan is full of fresh energy, just like you during your special month, which was preceded by the New Moon in Aries April 1. You’ve got the strength to take initiative and push for what you want. The conjunction of Mars / Ma’adim and Saturn / Shabtai April 4 is squared by the Lunar Nodes; your sense of community is challenged by defining values you share. Be bold to articulate what is valuable to you as an individual when Mercury / Kochav sextiles Mars April 8. Mars enters Pisces April 14, energizing the excavation of your inner visions.

TAURUS / SHOR

Kohelet tells us G*d “makes everything beautiful in its time”, and your time is now. Venus / Noga enters gentle, dreamy Pisces April 5, making your default setting romanticism. “Beautifully weird” is shorthand for the sextile of Venus to Uranus / Oron April 18. Smooth sailing when the Sun enters Taurus April 19, all the way through the conjunction of Venus and Neptune / Rahav April 27. This is the peak of the rose-colored glasses season! Venus’s conjunction to Jupiter / Tzedek at the New Moon in Taurus / Partial Solar Eclipse April 30 reveals a gigantic emotional truth.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Mercury / Kochav in Aries through May 9 emboldens discourse and sharpens debate skills in communal settings. Mercury conjuncts Wounded Healer Chiron April 2, Rosh Chodesh Nisan: time for a fresh start, beginning with apologies for insensitivity. Mercury squares Pluto, elevating tensions around power dynamics, before entering Taurus April 10. Remember when King David feigned madness so that Achish king of Gath would release him from his alliance? This is the kind of genius you may employ April 18 with Mercury conjunct Uranus / Oron, and Sun square Pluto. Mercury enters Gemini April 29, bringing it all back home.

CANCER / SARTAN

Your public personal gets a do-over at Rosh Chodesh Nisan April 2, following the New Moon in Aries. Refreshed with a new perspective, your wisdom shines April 9, Shabbos HaGadol, at the First Quarter Moon in Cancer. It’s all about family harmony on Pesach at the Full Moon in Libra April 16. You want to be fair and balanced, not a martyr. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius April 23 inspires some intimate lunacy. The New Moon in Taurus / Partial Solar Eclipse April 30 tests the stability of a friendship you thought was rock solid. Trust your gut.

LEO / ARYEH

You’re a passionate, persuasive communicator when the Sun and Mercury / Kochav conjunct in Aries April 2, Rosh Chodesh Nisan, especially in philosophical and religious matters. So strong are your beliefs and charismatic your personality you’re practically irresistible, especially April 12 at the historical conjunction of Jupiter / Tzedek to Neptune / Rahav, with the Sun sextile Saturn / Shabtai. Unless your motives are unimpeachably pure, the Sun’s square to Pluto April 18 is sure to challenge your power and personal perception. Preempt this with gracious humility. The Sun enter Taurus April 19, dampening you to a slow burn.

VIRGO / BETULAH

“Clean for Pesach” inside your head, where you’re busy sorting, filing, sifting, and organizing the thoughts and ideas you’ve been storing up all year. You’ve got a ton of energy April 7-8 with Mercury / Kochav sextile both Saturn / Shabtai and Mars / Ma’adim. The angels of your better nature wear boxing gloves when Mercury squares Pluto before entering Taurus April 10. Don’t beat yourself up for being human! Wild ideas or genius in disguise? Could go either way April 18 with Mercury conjunct Uranus / Oron. Big ideas take center stage April 27-29. Ensure you can deliver.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

You’re in for a month of emotional yearning when Venus / Noga entering Pisces April 5. Idealism isn’t ideal when it obscures the simple humanity of a potential partner. Lower your expectations from absolute unwavering perfection to generously accommodating realism on Pesach, the full Moon in Libra, April 16. Your unique taste and original talents stand out April 18 with the sextile of Venus to Uranus / Noga. Keep a grip on romantic ideation at the conjunction of Venus to Neptune / Rahav and Jupiter / Tzedek April 27-30 and you’ll have a profoundly beautiful and spiritually high time.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

Mars / Ma’adim’s conjunction to Saturn / Shabtai April 4 reflects conflict and resistance in the domestic realm. The gap between the ideal and the real is unsustainable. Accepting people for who they are makes space for growth. Gain insight into hierarchal relationships when Mercury / Kochav sextiles Mars April 8; speak truth to power April 10 with Mercury square Pluto. Mars swims into Pisces April 14, going with the flow. Avoid ego defensiveness April 18 at the Sun / Pluto square! New Moon in Taurus / Partial Solar Eclipse April 30 unveils your partner in a new light.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

It’s a once in a lifetime event April 12 when planetary ruler Jupiter / Tzedek conjuncts Neptune / Rahav. The last time was in 1856! This rare alignment is the star to wish upon to make your dream for universal unity come true – based on a common understanding of an expansive, beneficent love. Conceive your dreams on solid ground when Mercury / Kochav sextiles Jupiter April 27. The conjunction of Venus / Noga to Jupiter April 30 at the Partial Solar Eclipse / New Moon in Taurus has the potential for tremendous healing in the realm of intimacy.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

You’re famously security-minded, which comes in handy this month. You’re serenely unconflicted over assertively protecting your values and valuables when Mars / Ma’adim conjuncts Saturn / Shabtai April 4. You’ll really be able to put substance into form April 7-12 with both Mercury / Kochav and the Sun sextile Saturn. You’re all about initiating manifestation. You’re not in this alone – nor do you want to be. Approach conflict creatively when Mercury squares Saturn April 24. Kohelet was talking about you when he said, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” You’re the whetting stone; value your partnerships!

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Mars / Ma’adim conjuncts Saturn / Shabtai in Aquarius April 4. Frustrating stuckness gives way to an energetic upheaval through the first two weeks of April, as you’re revving your engines. It’s time to reveal your genius when Mercury / Kochav conjuncts Uranus / Oron April 18, with Venus / Noga sextile Uranus and Sun square Pluto. Make your most persuasive pitch at the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius April 23. Mercury squares Saturn / Shabtai April 24, compelling you to flesh out your plans and test sustainability. Prove your point by showing your work! Nobody argues with that!

PISCES / DAGIM

You are in that fortunate Pisces generation which witnesses a once in a lifetime event, even if you’ve been reincarnated in many gilgulim! Pisces’ classical ruler Jupiter / Tzedek and modern ruler Neptune / Rahav conjunct in Pisces April 12. This is pure G*d-sent magic; take full advantage of it! The magic begins April 5 with Venus / Noga entering Pisces. Every good thing you could ever wish for yourself and all humanity – it’s all possible now! Mars / Ma’adim enters Pisces April 14, energizing your faith. Venus and Neptune conjunct April 27, making everything even dreamier, if possible.