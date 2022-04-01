The emergence of a new Ukraine, however, one hoping beyond hope to join NATO, was met with early manifestations of what we are now witnessing.

William Brawer, my maternal great-grandfather, was born in a village just outside the Galician town of Rohatyn. An acquaintance has devoted herself to preserving the history of that shtetl — erecting a memorial, creating a vast digital archive, retrieving matzevot (sacred pillars) unearthed during construction projects. She and her husband, both from California, even relocated to the nearby city of Lviv, and my wife has regularly lobbied for a visit to Rohatyn. “We’ll be so close,” she said a few months ago about my upcoming work in Poland. “You really need to go back to Ukraine.”

Like millions of American Jews with Ashkenazi roots, I can link my family to the troubled lands that now fill our newsfeeds each morning, though the complex borders of Eastern and Central Europe can frustrate those seeking ancestral connections.

For many years, I accepted what the Ellis Island and census records said: that my great-grandfather was from Austria, and even imagined him waltzing in Vienna. In fact, over his 84 years, Pomonieta changed hands five times: surrendered from the Austrian empire to Poland after the First World War, overrun by the Soviets as part of its 1939 non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, conquered by Hitler’s forces in 1941, and then “liberated” by Stalin’s army in 1944 — a brutal shotgun marriage endured for five decades.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, that small village an hour from Lviv at last became part of an independent Ukraine. At the time of this writing in mid-March, Pomonieta, about 100 miles from the Polish border, remains under Ukrainian control, though missiles have rained down near Lviv.

Each day I read news of the conflict. And each day I remember my visit to Kyiv in 2016. That trip across Eastern Europe, sponsored by the Holocaust Education Foundation, attracted me for two reasons: we would work in neglected Jewish cemeteries, and we would visit the Ukrainian capital. I had read a great deal about what was perpetrated at BabynYar, the ravine in Kyiv where in September 1941 more than 30,000 Jews were murdered in two days, but never expected to stand there.

As soon as we arrived in Kyiv, however, I noted the complex and conflicted relationships faced by those seeking traces of Jewish life. Concerned mostly with the past, we were faced with a city scarred by reminders of recent history in the making. Independence Square had always been a gathering place for celebrations, like our Times Square, but in 2013-14 it was the site of anti-government protests after the country’s leaders, under pressure from Russia, rejected a widely supported pact between Ukraine and the European Union. Shooting erupted on Feb. 18, and nearly 100 protesters and 13 police were killed. These events, known as the Revolution of Dignity, toppled the government and reasserted the Ukrainian desire for European democracy instead of Russian autocracy.

The ‘New’ Ukraine

The emergence of a new Ukraine, however, one hoping beyond hope to join NATO, was met with early manifestations of what we are now witnessing. Within weeks of the overthrow of the Russian-backed government in Kyiv, Vladimir Putin sent troops to Crimea and began supporting separatists in Ukraine’s east. The conflict between them and the Ukrainian army was still raging when we arrived in the summer of 2016.

On our visit to Independence Square, we viewed memorials to those who died during the February revolution. Further up a hill that frames the square was a long wall of photographs in tribute to fallen soldiers on the Ukraine-Russia border. There were hundreds — as well room for many, many more. Looking at the mostly young faces on that wall, none of us could have imagined that they represented just the first rippling of the deadly wave that now engulfs their countrymen.

And while our quest for Jewish history remained central to our travels, encounters at museums and sites in Kyiv reminded us that Jewish life there had not existed in a vacuum. Signs of the country’s tragic past were everywhere. We visited the powerful museum to the Holodomor, the deliberate famine ordered by Joseph Stalin which took the lives of some 3 million Ukrainians. We also contemplated the gigantic Motherland Monument, 50 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty, whose sword-bearing figure holds a shield emblazoned with the communist hammer and sickle — a “gift” from the Breshnev era which many have called to be dismantled.

At Babyn Yar the story was doubly tragic, as for decades the fate of the murdered Jews had been erased, with an enormous Soviet-era statue memorializing only the “victims of fascism.” A menorah-shaped monument near the site was erected in 1991, 50 years after the massacre, but what some have termed a high-tech Holocaust Disneyland is now being built nearby — and according to Ukrainian reports, several Russian missiles have struck near the area.

Thinking about Babyn Yar and of Ukraine’s desperate plight, I keep returning to one realization: the land now being fought over, what historian Timothy Snyder terms Europe’s bloodlands, was both home and hell for the Jews who lived there. Decades before Hitler, many thousands had been murdered by Ukrainian nationalists in waves of pogroms between the 1880s and the 1920s, victims of the persistent violence that convinced those like my great-grandfather to seek a better life, a safer life, in America. As for the genocidal complicity of their Ukrainian neighbors in small cities and towns during the Holocaust, that remains another blood-soaked stain on Jewish memory of these strife-ridden lands.

The dual catastrophe of Hitler and Stalin, however, could not extinguish Ukrainian longings for autonomy and freedom. Nor could the darkness of the 20th century snuff out Jewish life in a land where it had flourished for a thousand years. Before the war — the current war — an estimated 350,000 to 400,000 Jews resided in Ukraine, the fifth-largest community in the Jewish world, though many have fled to Israel and other places of refuge. Who knows how many will return.

At least the election — and heroic leadership — of Jewish president Volodymyr Zelensky offers a glimmer in the darkness. Will the world continue to support a free Ukraine, one capable of facing its troubled past while striving for a brighter future? Time may tell, but history will judge.

Robert Franciosi is a professor in the Department of English Language and Literature at Grand Valley State University.