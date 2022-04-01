Cantorial Soloist Janet Christensen says the event was fun for both parents and kids.

To celebrate the Sabbath, Temple Kol Ami of West Bloomfield hosted a family-friendly event for the congregation, Goofy Guf Tot Shabbat. Cantorial Soloist Janet Christensen says the event was fun for both parents and kids. On Feb. 18, the Reform congregation welcomed families to learn about their bodies.

“The idea came about in last week’s Torah Parshat Ki Tissa. God does not show Moses his face but his back. So, it bears the question, if God has a back does God have feet? We humans are all made in God’s image, B’tzelem Elohim. We wanted to celebrate our bodies, our Gufs,” Christensen said. “Composer/performer Noah Aronson wrote an amazing song called ‘Goofy Gufs,’ inspiring us to use our bodies, which we had the parents and kids sing and dance to. Rabbi Gutmann told a story with a puppet that tied it all together. We end Tot Shabbats with craft time, so naturally, celebrating our bodies, we did finger painting,” Christensen added.

For more details about Temple Kol Ami’s events, head to https://tkolami.org/calendar.