NEXTGen Detroit hosted a successful winter fundraiser on March 10 at the Whiskey Factory in Detroit.

“Over 200 young adults joined us at Distilled & Chilled, and each one of them made a donation to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s 2022 Annual Campaign,” said Mimi Marcus, NEXTGen Detroit Senior Campaign Associate and lead staff for the event.

The fundraiser featured live music from local artists Sean Blackman, Thornetta Davis, Nappi Devi and Stevie Soul. It also included a whiskey tour and tasting for VIP guests and drinks from Detroit City Distillery’s signature spirits.

The money raised during the Distilled & Chilled night out in the in the Motor City benefits the Jewish Federation’s 2022 Annual Campaign. “Almost half of those who came were first-time donors to the Campaign. It was a great event, and it was also a great opportunity for young adults to learn about the work of the Federation and make an investment in our Jewish community and Jewish future here in Detroit and around the world,” Marcus said.

For more info about NEXTGen Detroit and its upcoming events, visit https://jewishdetroit.org/events.