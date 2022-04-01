The Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee (JCRC/AJC) – Detroit will continue to rally Israel’s friends in the interfaith community to be ready to add their voices to ours.

This should be a joyous time for many around the world. For Jews getting ready for Passover. For Muslims preparing meals for the Ramadan fast. For Christians anticipating their holiest day of the year, Easter. Yet, instead of peace, ISIS supporters and terrorists have murdered nine innocent Israelis and two beautiful souls from Ukraine – Jews, Christians and Druze, shocking a world that is already reeling from the weekslong Russian invasion of Ukraine. One of those murdered specifically touches us deeply here in metropolitan Detroit. Amir Khoury was a Christian Arab from Nof Hagalil, which is in our partnership region. Even from thousands of miles away, we will not forget his sacrifice.

We in the Jewish community, one which feels bonded to the State of Israel, are heartened by the support and solidarity of dozens of countries throughout the world in light of the attacks. Arab countries such as Jordan and the UAE have spoken out on behalf of Israel and its people who are heartbroken by these horrible killings. We call on more countries to join in our collective outrage and demand a month of peace for Israel. Let Hamas, who has openly endorsed and celebrated these killings, know the whole world is watching.

It also is a comfort that Mansour Abbas, who leads the United Arab List, part of the governing coalition in Israel, has called out these terrible murders, as he has in the past with other terrorist incidents, and issued the powerful truth: “Israeli cities are filled with Arab and Jewish citizens alike, and those who embark on a vicious killing spree do not notice or differentiate between them.” Yes, the supporters of ISIS, Hamas, and terror are celebrating Arab-Israelis and Palestinian-Israelis as their victims, as well as Israeli-Jews and the Druze. Those who allow hate to manifest their ambitions will do anything to spread their venom – at any time.

We are heartened that Israel is being seen as a significant resource by her neighbors with whom she has recently created breakthrough partnerships, in many different fields. Just this week, ministers from four Arab countries gathered in Ben Gurion’s home of S’de Boker with Secretary of State Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a beautiful illustration of a new Middle East that is looking forward to advancing peace, friendship and mutual protection.

Locally, we at the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee (JCRC/AJC) – Detroit, will continue to rally Israel’s friends in the interfaith community to be ready to add their voices to ours. We are deeply grateful to Michigan’s elected officials, including Representatives Levin, Stevens and Upton, who have both expressed their horror at the 11 lives recently lost and their solidarity with the people of Israel. Furthermore, we are taking the lessons we learned last Ramadan, especially during Israel’s Guardian of the Walls conflict with Hamas in May, to be more vigilant and vocal as we stand up for Israel. Currently, our organization is gathering pro-Israel groups in Detroit, as well as several that are national, to strategize ways we can collectively advocate for Israel. Together, we will use every method we can to get the word out.

Let us not only pray but also commit ourselves to work hard to defend our Jewish State and people wherever they may face those who want to destroy them. Let us be strong with our allies and with each other so that Israel will continue to be a beacon of hope, diversity and peace for our world. “Am Yisrael Chai” – Israel is alive and strong.