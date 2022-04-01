Rinku Singh sees all ages, from newlyweds to women experiencing menopause.

For weeks after Gail T. of Oak Park gave birth to her first child, she experienced tremendous pain and discomfort. Veteran moms told her this was her official welcome to motherhood and that she would learn to live with it. Fortunately, her obstetrician suggested physical therapy and that’s when Gail wound up in Rinku Singh’s office in Farmington Hills.

“All that pain was normalized, and it really bothered me,” Gail, an Orthodox mom of two, shared. “But Rinku showed me how to strengthen my muscles and helped fix my scar tissue from the birth. Within a couple of weeks, I could feel the difference.”

When Gail discovered she was pregnant the second time, she was extremely nervous but didn’t experience any issues at all.

Gail said, “Everyone had told me to just get used to the pain, but why? It can be fixed! Every woman should get physical therapy after having a baby.”

Singh has been a practicing physical therapist for 21 years. She began her career in sports medicine and did a stint in outpatient neurology, but didn’t find it completely fulfilling. A co-worker confided she’d been experiencing pain during intercourse for nine years, which was cured after two months of physical therapy.

After hearing about her co-worker’s experience, Singh became interested in the topic, took classes in women’s health, became board-certified and completely switched her specialty in 2011. Now a certified pelvic floor specialist with the American Physical Therapy Association and a board-certified women’s clinical specialist with the American Physical Therapy Association, Singh works with women suffering from painful periods or sexual intercourse, difficult pregnancies, incontinence, postpartum pain and more.

“When women first meet me, they often feel very alone and embarrassed and I provide a safe, comforting place,” Singh said.

T.S, another Orthodox woman from Oak Park, went to Singh because she was experiencing a prolapse. She said Singh was able to help her restore her pelvic floor strength in just eight sessions.

“Never just say ‘this is life.’ Every woman should see a therapist when they’re uncomfortable. There are solutions. There is always help available,” T.S. said.

Help for Women

Singh sees all ages, from newlyweds to women experiencing menopause. She can even prescribe gentle exercises during pregnancy.

Sessions begin with a full history, assessment exam and treatment plan. She sees her patients once or twice per week for up to three months at a time or until the issue is resolved, giving them appropriate exercises to do as homework between sessions.

Most women come in extremely skeptical at first — and emotional, as this is such a personal topic — but most of their issues resolve within a few weeks, and they leave feeling very happy.

“I love what I do, and I’m so happy to provide this service for women,” shared Singh, who sees many women from the Jewish community around Metro Detroit. “I love helping these women in their healing process so that they can lead the lives that they want.”

Singh says that by their last session, she feels like she’s saying goodbye to a dear friend and often leaves them with her personal cell number.

“Women should know that they’re not alone,” Singh said. “In Europe, it’s standard practice for moms to go for physical therapy after having a baby as a form of preventative medicine. Unfortunately, it’s not the same here — but it should be. I’m working to build this standard for our society, starting with my own practice.”

Lexie Garfield-Turner of Berkley, an LCSW who specializes in eating disorders and body acceptance, shared that she first met Singh years ago for help with extreme urinary urgency. Within a month or so of Singh teaching her strengthening muscle techniques and pelvic floor exercises, Garfield-Turner could see the difference.

“It’s an added bonus that Rinku’s personality is the best, so seeing her was always very fun,” Garfield-Turner said. “Pelvic floor therapy is very common and necessary for all types of diagnoses and struggles in both women and men … I hope this article helps break the stigma, that there’s nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about when seeking a provider like Rinku. It’s a wonderful service that can be so helpful. We all have different journeys with our bodies and different ways to help facilitate our body’s growth repair and maintenance.”

Rinku Singh is the owner of Lifespan Therapy and Wellness LLC in Farmington Hills. For more information, go to www.ahealthylifespan.com or call (248) 489-1070.