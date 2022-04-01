The number 42 has vast and powerful connections to Judaism, and more specifically, to Kabbalistic tradition.

When I was 6 years old, a random act of strangeness changed my life. It all started when my dad picked me up from gymnastics practice. I got in his car and randomly said to him, “From now on, call me 42.”

My dad was beyond confused and still, to this day, we’re perplexed as to where it came from. Nevertheless, ever since that car ride, the number 42 has become my number. It appears everywhere for me, following me around wherever I go. Whether on a receipt or on a clock, I find great comfort in spotting this number in many aspects of my life.

Until recently, I did not think of 42 as having any significant meaning, other than being lucky for me. That changed a few weeks ago when I came across an article from The Times of Israel titled “Forty -Two Journeys to the Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything.” This article revealed to its readers the vast and powerful connections that the number 42 has to Judaism, and more specifically, to Kabbalistic tradition.

For instance, in the Torah portion Massei, (Numbers 33-35), the 42 locations that the Children of Israel camped at after the Exodus from Egypt are illustrated. Rabbi Israel Baal Shem Tov, a Jewish mystic from Poland who is regarded as the founder of Hasidic Judaism, interpreted this by explaining that “The forty-two ‘stations’ from Egypt to the Promised Land are replayed in the life of every individual Jew, as his soul journeys from its descent to Earth at birth to its return to its Source.”

Not only is the number 42 embedded in the lives of all Jews, but according to the Zohar Chadash — a Kabbalistic book — G-d brought the Jews out of Egypt with the mystery of his 42-letter name, just like how heaven and Earth were created. The universe was created with this specific name of G-d, and it just happens to be the significant ineffable 42-lettered name.

Another instance of 42 in Judaism appears in the well-known prayer, Ana BeKoach. This prayer, dating back to the first century, was created by a Kabalistic rabbi — Rabbi Nehonia. Ana BeKoach is composed of seven lines, each having six words, totaling 42 words in the prayer. When taking each first letter of every word, the result is a 42-letter name, which is said, by Kabalistic scholars, to be the essence of the creation, and the name of G-d. For these reasons, and many others, Ana BeKoach is regarded in the mystical tradition as no less than “a portal to the power of creation itself and to creation’s source.”

Coming across all of these connections and interrelations between my lucky number and my religion was enlightening and substantiated my realization that there had to be a bigger reason as to why I embraced this number at such a young age. Maybe it was not so random after all.

Aliyah Lofman is a junior at Frankel Jewish Academy.