David Elkus shares the top four wedding suit and tuxedo trends for 2022.

This year, a host of new colors and styles are on the docket for 2022 wedding trends.

David Elkus, president of Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers and Todd’s Menswear, a Jewish family-owned business that has been a staple of Metro Detroit since 1934, says 85% of their wedding business is suits, with the other 15% belonging to tuxedos.

Elkus is the third generation in the Elkus family to work in the men’s clothing business, following his father, Philip, and grandfather, Nathan, whose nickname was Toddy (the inspiration behind the name of Todd’s Menswear). He has seen a number of trends come and go since joining the company in 1985.

While some trends are timeless and always in demand, others offer a fresh and unique take on the traditional men’s wedding look. These are the trends Elkus says we can expect to see a lot of in 2022 and how those styles continue to evolve over time.

Splashes of Color

The majority of tuxedos men seek out for weddings are classic black notch lapel, Elkus says, a traditional look that fits just about any wedding. However, 2022 is seeing more men turning to brighter shades. “There are some people that are looking for splashes of colors,” Elkus explains. “They’re usually burgundy although we have gotten a request or two for green.”

Green Accessories

Green can be a tricky color to work with, though, as it can sometimes be tough to find the exact shade a groom-to-be has in mind. For that reason, green doesn’t always get picked up, Elkus says, but many men turn to green accents as a colorful alternative, such as a green tie.

“It’s more of a sage as opposed to an olive,” Elkus describes of the shade of green that men tend to go for. There’s also the concern of what full-on green could look like next to a wedding dress.

“When the bride starts thinking about an entire sea of green, she tends to go elsewhere and look for green accessories instead,” Elkus adds.

Blue, Gray and Tan Suits

While black has historically been the top-selling solid color suit, navy blue is now “far and away the best seller,” according to Elkus. “The next group of colors [after navy] come in at about the same rate are charcoal gray, medium gray and indigo blue, or a light gray and tan.”

At a recent wedding show he attended, Elkus says the overwhelming trends in the spotlight included combinations of navy and cobalt blue, along with a mix of black and silver.

Buying Instead of Renting

For years, it was often easier to rent a suit or tuxedo for a wedding than to buy one, generally saving men money and also not leaving them stuck with an outfit they may only wear once. Now, however, there are surprising benefits to buying instead of renting that Elkus says are encouraging more and more men to consider owning and investing in their wedding outfit.

“It costs about $185 to $250 these days to rent something,” Elkus says. New purchasing incentives, though, are giving men a chance to buy a suit or tuxedo package for approximately $130 — saving up to $120 on traditional rental prices, while also allowing them to keep the set.

“It makes no sense [to rent] when you can have something that’s brand new,” Elkus says. “You can have it tailored to your shape, to your body, something that you’re sure you can look good in.”