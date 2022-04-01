To further adorn the chuppah, a pair of artists, one from Michigan and one from Tennessee, collaborated to add a new twist to the chuppah tradition by creating a wooden overhang to adorn the entrance of the canopy.

A chuppah, or marriage canopy, is the focal point of a Jewish wedding ceremony. It symbolizes the first home the couple will share. Biblically speaking, the chuppah, with its draped fabric open on all sides signaling hospitality to guests, also represents the tent that was the first Jewish home of Abraham and Sarah.

To further adorn the chuppah, a pair of artists, one from Michigan and one from Tennessee, collaborated to add a new twist to the chuppah tradition by creating a wooden overhang to adorn the entrance of the canopy. A unique keepsake gift bearing the Hebrew words Ani L’dodi, v’dodi Li (I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine), it can then be installed over the entrance of a doorway or a fireplace mantel to serve as a reminder of the couple’s wedding day long after the wedding day is over.

The designers of the chuppah topper — along with a line of colorful, whimsical wooden Judaica pieces — are Amy Sternberg of West Bloomfield and Shannon Brown of Chattanooga, Tenn. The artists found each other on Etsy, a creative artisan online marketplace platform, and have put their creative energies into Judaica artwork for about two years.

With her eye for color and design, Sternberg customizes and hand paints gifts such as children’s furniture to desk accessories and sells them on her website, Artworks by Amy. A few years back, she also began to create Judaica when her daughters, now grown and one a rabbi in New Jersey, asked her to design pieces like a Shabbat board with tealight candle cutouts.

“I am always doodling; that’s how I relax,” Sternberg said. The self-described self-taught artist has worked in publishing, and her painting has wound up on everything from handbags to clothing to home furnishings.

Sternberg discovered Brown’s website, Wood With Heart, that featured hand-carved, hand painted creations like lazy Susan’s, dressers, tables and household decor. Seeing how their talents would meld, she reached out to Brown to see if she would carve and create her creations — including Hebrew letters and Jewish symbols, even though Brown was not Jewish.

Since she started creating burned-wood carvings with Sternberg, Brown said she has learned much about Jewish culture and symbolism with each chamsa and Jewish star she carves.

Though they have yet to meet face to face, the artists have been creating Judaica for two years now. Brown said in her work, she has been approached with many different ideas and enjoys the possibilities that come from taking on new projects.

“Amy approached me asking if I can create Jewish pieces,” said Brown, who has had her Etsy shop since 2009. “She sent me these wonderful ideas and drawings and asked if I can create them, and I said, ‘absolutely.’ Since then, I have really enjoyed making these pieces of Judaica, and I have enjoyed learning about Jewish symbols and traditions along the way as I carve and paint.”

Sternberg said orders are coming into her Etsy shop. “My clients tell me they want to continue to shop small and support artists who are still creating and trying to keep their businesses open and running.”