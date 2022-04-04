Witnessing these events, Dr. Melanie Schwartz says, can be difficult for many, especially in Metro Detroit where there is a large Ukrainian-American population of more than 46,000 individuals.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, some Michiganders face growing anxiety and concern.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, just weeks after a recent Omicron surge saw COVID-19 numbers jump dramatically, the double whammy leaves many feeling like the world is experiencing one major crisis after another.

Dr. Melanie Schwartz, licensed psychologist and owner of West Bloomfield- and Commerce-based Viewpoint Psychology, says these world events are having a mental health impact on local residents. “It’s like people can’t handle one more thing,” she said.

With devastating news unfolding day after day about the worsening conflict in Ukraine, Schwartz says some Michiganders, who are still dealing with the mental health impact of COVID-19, now have a second challenge to deal with.

The American Psychiatric Association, or APA, recently issued a statement stating, “The war in Ukraine will have adverse mental health effects on individuals and communities around the world.” The APA advises mental health support to “mitigate the distress and the treatment of mental health conditions that may arise as a result of the crisis.”

In addition to traditional news sources, social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram offer people a first-hand and often different look at destruction throughout Ukraine and the growing refugee crisis at the Ukraine border through photos, videos and live stories.

Concerns About Future Impacts of the War

Witnessing these events, Schwartz says, can be difficult for many, especially in Metro Detroit where there is a large Ukrainian-American population of more than 46,000 individuals. Many in the area have family in Ukraine or know of people who do.

“I’m seeing increased anxiety related to what’s going on,” she says, “because people are thinking about the future and how it’s going to impact us going forward.”

Witnessing the war through news footage and stories, Schwartz continues, can be “very anxiety-provoking and devastating.” This anxiety can present itself through avoidance, a form of anxiety, or direct anxiety by worrying and focusing on the crisis in Ukraine.

COVID-19 created a sense of helplessness for many, Schwartz says. It’s a wound that recently started to heal as COVID-19 case numbers finally began to drop, but the Ukraine crisis is reopening that wound for many, once again causing people to feel helpless.

“People were starting to feel like they had more control,” Schwartz says. “Then now this. It goes right back to that helpless feeling.”

Sometimes, Schwartz explains, feelings of helplessness can lead to depression, which her practice saw a lot of during the COVID-19 pandemic. While she’s not currently seeing depression as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, she believes it could become a concern if the war continues. “I’m seeing just anxiety now,” she says, “a sense of impending doom of what’s next and what’s going to happen.”

Practicing Self-Care

Right now, Schwartz says practicing self-care is crucial to managing feelings of anxiety during this unprecedented situation.

“There’s a time and a place to talk about it,” she says of the crisis, “but it can’t be the thing that rules your life because that’s not healthy.”

Finding that balance may help people reduce stress and anxiety. It’s healthy to share your feelings, Schwartz explains, but the key is to be mindful of how often you’re consuming news or talking about the war.

“To have the TV on 24/7 and watching it play out, that’s not healthy,” she says. “There has to be a sense of backing away from it, focusing on yourself and what you do have control over in your life.

“Watching trauma play out all day long is going to traumatize you,” she advises. “It’s going to increase anxiety.”

It’s OK to modify news consumption, Schwartz says, in whatever manner best suits your life. Some people avoid watching TV or going on social media altogether to help reduce their anxiety, while others make a conscious decision to remain on social media, choosing to scroll past news stories or posts that may be triggering.

“It’s hard to take a break,” Schwartz admits.

“If you don’t want to give up social media, that’s fine. You don’t have to focus on certain stories.”