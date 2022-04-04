KAL’S describes its delicious cuisine as “Fresh Mediterranean Fusion.”

I woke up today with a craving for fava beans. Now that’s a sentence I never thought I’d write. It’s just that the seasoned beans (Fooul) I had the day before at KAL’S Lunch Bowl in Royal Oak were uncommonly tasty. The large beans were sautéed with strips of caramelized red onion and topped with a lemon juice and olive oil drizzle. Contented sigh.

KAL’S describes its delicious cuisine as “Fresh Mediterranean Fusion.” The restaurant’s “Bowls” meals, the centerpiece of the menu, offer myriad possibilities. The diner’s choice of eight main items, including Fooul, is placed in a large bowl with a base of saffron rice, roasted vegetables or hummus. The bowl continues building by adding Fattoush, Greek, Tabbouleh or house salad; pickles or pickled turnips; and finally, a sauce: garlic, Amba (pureed pickled mango), hot Sriracha or mild ranch dressing.

Starting at $11, the bowls top out at $15 for beef tenderloin kabob chunks. The other centerpieces are chicken breast, grilled or deep-fried and breaded as a chicken cream chop; chicken or beef shawarma (the most popular choices); Sujiq (also “Sujuk” or “Sucuk” — spicy beef and lamb sausage, sautéed with leeks), and Falafel (chickpea and veggie deep-fried fritters). The same items can fill a wrap sandwich. Adding two eggs for $2 more creates “The Ultimate” Breakfast Bowl or Breakfast Wrap.

The acronym “KAL” reflects the partners’ names. They are “K” for Kal Al-Amara, the restaurant’s Iraqi-born executive chef; “A” for his Chaldean-American wife, Chef Anna Al-Amara, an Oakland Community College culinary program graduate; “L” for their daughter, Lorelai Al-Amara, 5, and adorable; and “S” for Seymour Schwartz, a self-employed defense attorney for 43 years.

Schwartz, a longtime fan of Kal’s cooking at another restaurant, encouraged him to go into business together. The restaurant’s opening day was June 11, 2021, on Anna’s birthday.

“It’s been a wonderful collaboration,” said Schwartz, who “learned cooking with my Bubbie Shirley.” He helps the Al-Amaras and employee Eli Vail with cooking duties on Saturday mornings, saying: “I’ve always wanted to have a kitchen.”

KAL’S is situated in the northeast corner of the Royal Oak Farmers Market. Weekends are hectic when vendors are in residence. After closing Mondays, the casual eatery operates weekdays in a voluminous space. Repeat customers and others noticing the outdoor signage pick up carry-outs or dine inside.

Among the “Starters” on the restaurant’s Halal menu — pork is forbidden — is the spreadable appetizer, Baba Ghanoush. Schwartz smokes the eggplant needed over apple and cherrywood in his backyard smoker. He also smokes red peppers for hummus.

I really enjoyed my savory plate of Loaded Falafel, another appetizer, featuring a moister-than-most chickpea mixture that Chef Kal said has “Israeli, Egyptian and Lebanese influences.”

Including salads, soups, sides and kids’ meals, KAL’S healthy, from-scratch cooking appeals to vegetarians and vegans as well as carnivores. Additionally, the restaurant caters fundraisers and feeds visitors attending market events.

KAL’S Lunch Bowl

316 E. 11 Mile Road

Royal Oak

(248) 832-0044

Kalslunchbowl.com

$$ out of $$$$$