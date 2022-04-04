The JN has been honoring graduating Jewish seniors in our pages since 1998.

We want you to show how proud you are of your high school graduate!

One traditional milestone for Jewish seniors in Metro Detroit lives on — The JN’s annual Cap & Gown issue, this year on May 19.

The Jewish News will honor all Jewish Michigan high school graduating seniors with a free listing that includes a photo and up to 40 words listing their accomplishments. The deadline for submitting is fast approaching — May 9.

Proud parents, bubbies and zaydies can honor their graduating students or out-of-state grads with a congratulatory ad in the May 19 issue. Deadline for submissions is May 9.

The JN has been honoring graduating Jewish seniors in our pages since 1998. Make sure your senior continues this proud tradition.