Within five days, Aliza Ancier had collected more than 40 baby carriers, many of which were delivered with hand-written notes of encouragement by their donors.

While bombs explode in Ukraine and people are escaping for their lives, it’s life as usual for those of us in the rest of the world. War can feel very far from our doorsteps … until just a few words manage to make it more personal and heart-wrenching.

That’s what happened to Oak Park mom Aliza Ancier, who’d seen posts online of people collecting items like toys and clothes for the Ukrainian refugees. It was when she saw a call-out for baby carriers from We Carry Ukraine that she paused.

“It painted a picture in my head of these mothers escaping with very few belongings and carrying a baby in their arms … It just suddenly felt so painfully real to me,” Ancier shared.

A hands-on mother to her kids, Ashi, 6, Naava, 4, and Yoni, 5 months, Ancier has always loved “baby-wearing” and even had a small “gemach” of extra baby carriers that she happily loaned out to whoever asked. After hearing the call-out, Ancier immediately decided to donate her stock to the organization.

Just five months previously, Ancier had been expecting twins. While her son, Yoni, was born healthy, her daughter, Chaya Nechama, was stillborn.

“I’d been planning to wear my twins together and didn’t get to … So I decided to donate my baby carriers in honor of my baby daughter,” Ancier said.

Ancier also posted on different Facebook groups, like the 3,000+ member strong Jewish Moms of Metro Detroit page and others, asking if any other moms in the area had extra baby carriers they’d want to donate.

She was completely stunned by the response. Within five days, she had collected more than 40 baby carriers, many which were delivered with hand-written notes of encouragement by their donors. She’d also collected $750 from people who did not have baby carriers to donate but still wanted to be part of this mitzvah and pitched in for shipping fees.

Ancier lovingly packaged the top-of-the-line versatile carriers and sent them off to the organization, which is located out of St. Louis, ironically where Ancier is from, too. She moved here just four years ago with her husband, Justin. They are members of Rabbi Yosef Bromberg’s shul at Aish HaTorah and send their children to Yeshiva Beth Yehudah.

Currently, these baby carriers, donated with love by moms in the Detroit Jewish community, are joining hundreds of others from across the country and will soon be winging their way toward those displaced moms, where they’ll hopefully offer a little solace and support during this dark time.