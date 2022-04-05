Shayna Lopatin has been recognized as one of Northwestern Mutual’s 2021 Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship recipients.

According to the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer, the average cost of battling childhood cancer for just one family starts at $833,000, including medical costs and lost parental wages.

Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is committed to making a difference in the lives of those children and their loved ones, including providing needed financial support.

As part of these efforts, local Huntington Woods resident Shayna Lopatin has been recognized as one of the company’s 2021 Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship recipients.

Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program was created in an effort to ease the financial burden on families affected by childhood cancer by helping to fund school tuition and fees. This year’s program marks the largest group of scholars to date, with 50 students nationwide receiving a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000).

When Shayna Lopatin was just 9 years old, her sister Cara was battling cancer. Because of the various cancer treatments, including inpatient chemo, six weeks of radiation and a stem cell transplant, Shayna’s sister and mother were gone for weeks at a time.

Shayna found positivity through the kindness from friends and family who wrote letters, made sure her family had plenty to eat and helped with household chores. This inspired Shayna to support other families and children going through cancer by creating the Better by Letter Club where letters were written to those facing challenges.

Additionally, Shayna has completed three half-marathons to raise money for Chai Lifeline, an organization that helps families with life-threatening illnesses, and has participated in panels discussing the impact of cancer on siblings.

Shayna is currently attending the University of Michigan to find a career based on her passions of communication, theater, social activism and politics.

“Helping siblings of those going through cancer has also helped me in processing what I went through,” said Shayna Lopatin.

“I aspire to create and support organizations that provide sibling support. My sister’s cancer has given me the tools to support other families who are affected by childhood cancer.”