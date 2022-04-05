Oleksandr “Sasha” Tkachenko ’s group, which operates out of a donated warehouse, has already shipped five containers and sent 28 pallets by air.

In response to the crisis in Ukraine, Zach Homer, 16, of Birmingham, and his friends made volunteering their first priority. Even with busy school and sports schedules, he, along with Chase Ben-Ezra, 16, and Luke Linovitz, 15, set aside time to collect items to support those impacted by the ongoing fighting. Together with Ben-Ezra’s father, Steven, they took a U-Haul filled with donated goods to a warehouse in Hamtramck, where volunteers are organizing the items into paletts and shipping containers to be sent out.

“We just wanted to give back as much as we possibly could because that’s the most we could possibly do,” Homer says. Word traveled quickly that the boys were holding a fundraiser. They posted on social media, and soon had donations piling up from people they knew and also people they’d never met. “We’d have hundreds of packages on our porch,” Homer explains. Within a week, they’d unboxed everything and sorted it out for delivery.

His family’s got a personal connection to Ukraine as well, through their housekeeper, Iryna, who has been with the family for more than a decade. “She’s part of our family,” he says. “She has lots of family fighting and doing everything they can to hold their ground and, most importantly, stay alive. So we wanted to give back to her as much as possible.”

Homer says he’s impressed by the number of people who donated to their cause. “I think the most important part was gathering as much stuff as possible to help out as much as possible and give people as many resources as they need,” he says. “Stuff’s not supposed to get that bad, and it did.”

Warehouse Operations Lead Oleksandr “Sasha” Tkachenko, who represents the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee, says he was impressed when the teens showed up. “It’s something we really like to see, that somebody in the younger age is helping. It’s really important to us.”

Seeing younger volunteers makes him smile, he adds, something he hasn’t done a lot since the conflict started. “It’s bringing a smile back to my face,” he says. “They are helping, and it’s great.”

Tkachenko’s group, which operates out of a donated warehouse, has already shipped five containers and sent 28 pallets by air. They started out accepting clothes and medical items but shifted their focus to building first aid packages. They also continue shipping diapers and hygiene products like toothpaste. “Those kids, I remember them specifically — they brought us what we really need,” he explains.

Moved to Act

Chase Ben-Ezra, of Franklin, says the idea for the donation project came about after he heard about his cousin doing something similar in Connecticut. It inspired him to want to find a local company to partner within Michigan.

“We thought something needed to be done to help [people in Ukraine],” says Ben-Ezra.

With the help of his mom, Amy Ben-Ezra, they found and contacted Standard Trucking to find out what items to gather. Within 48 hours, Chase Ben-Ezra and his friends had drafted a letter that they emailed to family and friends with an Amazon wish list of supplies. They texted and posted to let people know. They accepted donations though Venmo as well and used the money they received to purchase wish list items. They collected tactical first aid kits, goggles, long underwear, blankets, sleeping bags, boots, socks, gloves and more.

Luke’s uncle, who owns a foam manufacturing company, manufactured 90 sleeping pads to donate. Their message went out on a Saturday, and the following Saturday, Ben-Ezra’s dad rented the U-Haul, and they caravanned down to Hamtramck to get everything delivered.

“I am really proud that we were able to get this done so fast, and that our family and friends found what we were doing so important as well,” says Ben-Ezra. “It felt so good to be able to bring them as much as we did, knowing that so many people cared.”

Luke Linovitz, of Birmingham, grew up hearing stories about the people who helped his grandfather, an Armenian who fled Turkey for Lebanon at the age of 1, and who eventually came to the United States at the age of 20 to attend school.

“When I saw those people suffering, I remembered what my grandpa had gone through, and I didn’t want to just keep watching; I wanted to help,” he says. “Seeing the warehouse and the amount of goods and people that must have gone into this operation gave me a feeling of hope for the people in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee

If you want to send goods to Ukraine, this is the right time to help, says Oleksandr “Sasha” Tkachenko. “The world is affected by this war. It’s not directly affecting us as a country, but there are a lot of dramatic things happening in Ukraine.”

To find out more about what the organization is collecting right now, he says to contact the call center, which will provide direction.

Drop off at:

Standard Trucking

13400 Giradin St.

Hamtramck, MI 48212

Warehouse hours:

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Questions:

(313) 920-8959 (Anya)

(313) 920-9641 (Nazar)

(313) 920-8245 (Khrystina)