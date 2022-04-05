Here are three charming books to consider this year.

Are you ready to add some new holiday books to your current lineup of bedtime stories for your 4-to-8-year-olds? Here are three charming books to consider this year. All are available at amazon.com.

A Persian Passover

By Etan Basseri, Illustrated by Rashin Kheiriyeh

Kalaniot Books, $19.99

“Many years ago, in a small town in Iran,” the book begins. The story is about siblings Ezra and Roza, who are helping their parents prepare for the seder. The traditional cleaning is underway, the ingredients for hallaq — the Persian version of charoset, made from dates, raisins and nuts — are assembled, and the children are charged with taking the family’s sack of flour to the synagogue’s community oven, where teams of bakers transform it into matzah.

A disaster occurs on the way home, but the duo’s misadventures ultimately provide an opportunity to invite a lonely neighbor to their seder.

Passover, Here I Come

By D.J. Steinberg, Illustrated by Emanuel Wiemans

Grosset & Dunlap, $5.99

Celebrate Passover with a collection of funny and festive poems from the author of the hugely popular Kindergarten, Here I Come!

The seder plate is set and the pantry’s filled with matzah — Passover is here! Author D. J. Steinberg is back with an all-new collection of poems celebrating the joys of Passover, from singing the Four Questions to finding the Afikomen.

The book includes a sheet of stickers for extra holiday fun.

The Melody

By Oded Burla, Assaf Benharroch (Illustrator) Ilana Kurshan (Translator)

Kalaniot Books, $19.99

The Melody, written by Oded Brula, an Israeli writer and poet who is considered among the founders of children’s literature in Hebrew, at first seems a simple tale of a melody in search of a home.

In this translation, the melody asks mountains, rivers and stones, crows and moles to listen to it before finally finding a mother, who hums the melody for her child.

Look closer at this story, and you will find Jewish connections to God offering the Torah to the Jewish people. According to a 2,000-year-old commentary, God offers the Torah to all the people of the ancient world, but none accept it until it is presented it to the Jewish people on Mount Sinai.