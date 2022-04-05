All proceeds will be donated to HIAS, an international refugee relief organization.

Nationally recognized storytellers Corinne Stavish and Rev. Robert Jones Sr., will provide an evening of stories for adults on the theme of freedom, drawing on Jewish and Black experiences, on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield. The program will also be live-streamed.

The program is a fundraiser for refugees displaced in the fight for freedom in the Ukraine. The artists are waiving their fees. All proceeds will be donated to HIAS, an international refugee relief organization.

As of March 24, the UN estimated that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced internally and another 3.6 million have fled the country. This makes it the largest such dislocation in Europe since WW II.

“As we gather during this holy week to remember our two communities’ struggles for freedom, we need to remember that the struggle for freedom is ongoing, most notably in Ukraine today,” Stavish said.

Stavish performs nationally and specializes in personal, historical and biblical narratives. She has appeared at the National Storytelling Festival and was named the Detroit Jewish Woman Artist of the Year in 2001. She is a professor at Lawrence Tech University.

Rev. Robert Jones Sr. is a singer, songwriter, storyteller and self-taught on many instruments, which he uses to play folk, blues, spirituals and other American Roots music. He has performed professionally throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. He has appeared in schools, colleges, libraries, union halls, prisons, churches and civil rights organizations. At the heart of his message is the belief that our cultural diversity tells a story that we should celebrate, not just tolerate.

The program is being spearheaded by Temple Kol Ami and co-sponsored by the Interfaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit, Detroit Interfaith Outreach Network (DION), Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC)/AJC, The J’s Cultural Arts Department, Congregation for Humanistic Judaism of Metropolitan Detroit, Congregation Beth Shalom, Congregation Shir Tikvah, Congregation T’Chiyah, Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies, TABBIES Book Group, Ann Arbor Storytelling Guild, Detroit Story League, MI Story, Jewish Storytelling Coalition and the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers (DABS).

The suggested donation is $18 or a multiple of $18. Participants are encouraged to donate at the level they are able and moved to contribute.

To register for the program or make a donation, go to tkolami.org/social-action/ or call (248) 661-0040.