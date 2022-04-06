Parshat Metzora: Leviticus 14:1-15:33; II Kings 7:3-20.

The Torah portions from these two weeks speak about something we’re all too familiar with over the last two years: isolation.

They teach us about the spiritual nature of isolation and what we can do to move forward. The parshah begins with the metzora’s purification process. A metzora is a person who was stricken with a spiritual malady and condition called tzaraas, incorrectly identified as leprosy. The physical symptom is a very specific rash, sometimes boils or inflammation which erupts on the skin.

The Torah says that this individual needs to leave the community and live outside the camp until the tzaraas goes away. He’s not even allowed to be in the company of other people who are impure with other impurities and are also outside the camp. He needs to be in complete isolation. Why? The sages say this was a punishment for speaking lashon hara, evil speech, which caused separation between man and wife, and between man and his friend. Therefore, it is only fitting that he be punished through complete isolation from the society he helped divide.

The purification process includes ingredients that are meant to help humble the person: cedar wood, a tall and imposing tree that symbolizes haughtiness; crimson thread (whose red dye comes from an insect, a lowly creature); and hyssop (a lowly bush), both symbolizing humility. The message: My haughtiness and lack of humility led me to denigrate others.

When COVID first hit, humanity went into an intense period of isolation that probably had never been experienced recently. One couldn’t help but notice this was happening at a time when societal discourse had completely broken down. The inability to have civil discourse about any topic even slightly controversial left us with discussions that frequently ended in toxic territory.

Social media has been weaponized to create a cancel culture movement that leaves people afraid to say anything for fear of being viciously attacked. People write things to each other online that they would never dare say face-to-face. I’ve seen many ugly fights on Facebook and have yet to see anyone actually “win” an argument.

This week’s parshah is both a wakeup call and a breath of fresh air. We are meant to use our words to bring people together, not to create division and chaos. Warmth and caring are what carry the day. It all starts with humility, with being able to see the humanity of those who may disagree with us.

Ultimately, there is more that unites us than divides us. Almost everyone shares the basic values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The struggles of life are shared and experienced by people of all backgrounds. Knowing this is half the battle and can lead us to a needed new era of peace and harmony. What could be better than that?

Rabbi Noam Gross works as an educator for the Young Professional Division of Partners Detroit.