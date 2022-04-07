Jennifer Levin, director of the Israel & Overseas Department at the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit, provides an update on what is coming up for the Federation this spring and summer.

This month we are focused on two things: Ukraine and Mission Planning. Our overseas partners are briefing us regularly and, in turn, we are working to answer questions and keep the Detroit Jewish community apprised of the situation in Ukraine.

Our hearts are with the many refugees — mainly women, children and the elderly — who have had to leave their homes with only what they can carry. Many of them left their husbands or sons behind to fight. Because we were in Ukraine yesterday, we were prepared to be there today. Our partners, the Jewish Agency for Israel, JDC, World ORT, National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry and others, are working around the clock on the ground in Ukraine and just over its borders.

Additionally, the first plane carrying 300 olim arrived in Israel last month. Some of them went to Nof HaGalil, one of our Partnership 2Gether cities where the mayor and community at large have welcomed them with open arms. Others went to Kfar Silver youth village in southern Israel, which is a program of World ORT and is supported by the Detroit Jewish Federation. We are incredibly proud of the work our partners are doing, much of it through the generosity of this community.

With our first mission (in over two years!) scheduled for this first week of April and two more right behind it, a lot of time is being spent training staff on protocols, procedures and COVID preparedness. For right now, vaccine requirements, PCR tests and potential quarantines are the new travel reality. We are working hard to make sure that everyone is prepared for their travel on the Partnership Steering Committee, the Interfaith Mission and two Leadership Development programs from April through May.

While we are busy with these missions, we also have three BIG things happening in the Missions space: First, the Motor City Mission is heading out under the leadership of Chairs Lisa and Richard Broder, and Diane and Bill Goldstein. Visit MotorCityMission.org to learn more and register.

Second, the Sue & Alan Kaufman & Family Teen Mission is going this summer. The itinerary continues to be refined, and we are so excited to be working with Tamarack Camps and our community congregational partners on getting Metro Detroit teens back to Israel.

Lastly, we are thrilled to announce that we are back in the Birthright business. Federation is working with Temple Shir Shalom and Hillel of Metro Detroit on two trips this spring.

Several of us have been working on an Israel Education Initiative which we launched at a Federation Board of Governors meeting last fall. We’re developing a timeline and starting to build our toolbox of resources for educators and community members. One of our important partners in this initiative is OpenDor media. As a leading global nonprofit media company, OpenDor educates, entertains and engages its audiences by bringing to life big ideas and authentic stories, and by celebrating all things Jewish.

As an official partnering organization with OpenDor, educators and clergy from the Metro Detroit community now have unlimited access to hundreds of videos, films, lesson plans and other resources at their fingertips. Stay tuned for more information on this initiative in the coming months.

Jennifer Levine is director of the Israel & Overseas Department at the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit.