On a spring day in the early 1960s, my family arrives at my Bubbie’s small Oak Park home in time to allow my mom to help with the seder preparation. My aunts, uncles and first cousins are also there early. As each family walks in, my Bubbie’s face lights up at the sight of her grandchildren. She stumbles over the list of the names of the grandkinder, “Jeffrey, Freddie, Sandy, Mark … etc.” and we all laugh at her struggle to remember each of us, though we know she knows who we are and loves us all.

When it’s time for the seder to begin, we all find our seats at the long collection of tables in the small living room. My Uncles Lawrence (AKA Lazer) and Gary are at the head of the table, with my dad sitting just to their right. Uncle Irving sits near the middle of the table, next to his daughter, Sandy. Uncle Irving’s seat will be immortalized as the “passing seat” during the seder meal (as in, “Please pass the potato kugel, Irv.”).

My Uncle Nate is probably making funny noises only he can produce, cracking up my cousins and me. My mom and aunts, Dorothy, Janet, Barbara and Barbara, also sit at the other end of the seder table, although they take turns popping up to head to the kitchen for various chores related to seder items and dinner. Cousin Linda is older and therefore functions more like an aunt than a cousin. The rest of the cousins are sprinkled around the table, usually sitting together so we can laugh at inside jokes, but not far from our parents’ watchful gazes.

Only my Bubbie is standing as the seder begins. This special lady, a mythic presence of my childhood, twice widowed and probably in pain at that time from the remnants of a stroke, is nonetheless beaming as she looks out at her family sitting around the seder table. I remember that look on her face. I would see it again a few years later on my mom’s face when the seder moved to our house in Southfield. And again, on my wife’s face, whenever our whole family gathers for any special family occasion in our dining room.

Our seder in the early ’60s reflected the times. Many of our rituals and tunes were old standbys, probably brought to America along with Shabbat candlesticks from Russia through Ellis Island. And yet, as we kids were learning some new tunes and rituals in Hebrew school, there was an attempt made to modernize and streamline the seder. The four questions were of course attempted by the youngest child who felt almost ready (with some push from anxious parents) in the old familiar way, before it later morphed into a newer more melodic tune. “Dayenu” was sung in the well-known tune, although we had shortened the song by then to five or six verses. We all took turns reading from the Haggadah; the kids laughed at the names of the rabbis and younger kids stumbled over the words, but everyone who could read was encouraged to try.

And through it all, my Bubbie stood guard to ensure that we didn’t skip anything important, even though I doubt that she could read Hebrew.

As I recall, we read from yellow and red Haggadahs, which were a little bit newer than the older Maxwell house versions and had bigger print, but still told the story of the Exodus in the old way. I always tried to find the copy of the Haggadah I had used in Hebrew School class, which I knew because I had written in ink in the margins “Louis is a spaz,” blaspheming my Hebrew school friend in the vernacular of the times (and whom I haven’t seen for 60 years!). Talk about political incorrectness on so many levels!

There was a clear division of labor at the seder. Men were there to run the seder and teach the kids. Women participated in the seder but had one eye (and often both feet) in the kitchen. This was especially true for the after-dinner portion of the seder, when we returned to the seder table to complete the ritual and sing songs together. My cousins and I strived so hard to learn to follow the Hebrew and sing as fast as our uncles on “old country” family tunes for “Adir Hu,” “Key Lo Noeh” and “Echod Mi Yodeya.” We would laugh and sing and pound on the table as we tried to keep up. In our family, that was a sign of a coming of age.

My sister Sheila (now Shana) and cousin Sandy gradually began to question the role of men and women at the seder. Why were the boys allowed to stay at the table, while girls were expected to help out in the kitchen with clean up? The original seating pattern also was gender-based, with men and boys closer to the head of the table.

Gradually, over the years, things began to change. The seating patterns tended toward less strict gender norms. I also recall my girl cousins, who were also attending Hebrew school, gradually being present at the table for the after-dinner reading and songs, keeping up with the men as well as the boys. And by the end of each seder, my aunts would join us in the living room for “Chad Gadya” and we would all stand up and sing “Hatikvah” together and end with “God Bless America,” including drum beats and harmony.

The seder was the time we felt the closest as an extended family and the most Jewish. As kids, we would complain to each other about having to come, but I think we all knew how much we wanted to be “in the room.”

We all still recall my Uncle Gary’s notorious clues for finding the Afikomen, including the most famous of them all which involved the phrase “Ruby Begonia,” which I believe was lifted from an episode of Amos and Andy, which eclipses our previous record for political incorrectness! But I’m sorry if you’re offended; I can’t write about Pesachs past without mentioning that famous clue that we all remember. It still brings a shared laugh whenever we recall our old seders.

And though my Bubbie may have been clueless about that clue, she made sure that we always knew and always did what was important. Somewhere, I know she is still standing guard, beaming at all of us, because her family still keeps the faith and remembers.

Dr. Jeff London is a retired child psychiatrist from Farmington Hills.