When Metro Detroiter Karen Farber and her husband arrived in Los Angeles in mid-December for their yearly winter trip, she had no idea what was to come.

Farber, a semi-retired teacher who has taught 45 years in the Farmington Public Schools district, was visiting her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren as she does every year.

But a chance encounter at a hotel barbecue turned this trip into an experience of a lifetime, spurring grassroots community involvement and a network of family, friends and strangers banding together to assist Afghan refugees.

Meeting a New Friend

A few weeks into the Farbers’ stay at the Los Angeles hotel they call home every winter, Karen Farber noticed a big group of people at the hotel she had never seen before. Farber figured they were from a foreign country and wondered if they were having a convention.

One day soon after, Farber was at the hotel’s outside barbecue spot when one of the individuals walked up to her.

“I’m grilling lamb chops and this man comes up and asks if he can take a picture of the food. I said of course. He said he had never seen anything like it. I asked where he was from and he said Afghanistan,” Farber said.

The man, Shafi, was staying at the hotel with his wife, mother, 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter along with nearly 100 other refugees from Afghanistan (including dozens of other families) who fled the country after the violent Taliban takeover in late summer 2021.

Farber and Shafi started talking about all he and his family had endured the previous few months. Shafi showed her pictures and videos he had of when the U.S. brought planes into Afghanistan and helped people evacuate.

“He and his family were actually at the airport. He was an interpreter for the American soldiers so he was able to get out,” Farber said. “Shafi had videos of the Taliban shooting at the airport and people climbing the walls. He and his family waited in lines for two days, not being able to leave or go to the bathroom and with no food, even with two very small children.”

Eventually, Shafi and his family were able to get on a plane, traveling from Afghanistan to Qatar to Germany and then taken all the way to Camp Atterbury in Indianapolis, which was full of other refugees. They stayed there for four months.

“Shafi said there were about 7,000 people,” Farber said. “He showed me pictures of people waiting in line for food, miles long, and oftentimes they would get to the front and there wouldn’t be any left. They gave them two pairs of pants and shirts, and they slept in bunk beds in a barrack with other families.”

After that, Shafi and his family were brought to the Los Angeles hotel with almost 100 other Afghan refugees. Shafi is one of the few refugees who speaks and understands English, which helped in the initial meeting with Farber.

“So Shafi’s showing me all these pictures and videos, and my grandson Zach, who is 10 years old, was listening and said he wanted to help,” Farber said.

It was at that point Farber decided what needed to happen — her family would help them in any way they could.

“We decided we were going to get involved and help because we just couldn’t leave these people,” Farber said.

Time Running Out

Farber was motivated to move quickly because the government only helps refugees for a limited time.

“Our government gives them three months. Shafi and his family arrived at the hotel on Jan. 4, but the contract was signed Dec. 28, so would only go until March 28. At the end of three months, they had to be out of here,” Farber said. “They get three months and then they have to find their own apartment, their own job and they’re on their own.”

As of late March, the government was supposed to be giving the refugees an extra few thousand dollars for living expenses, but the resettlement agency had not received that money from the government, Farber said.

“The only money they’re getting is $250 a person per month for food. That’s not very much,” Farber said. “And then they were given $1,000 for good will money when they left the camp in Indianapolis.

“These people can’t get a job until they have a car. They can’t get a car until they have a license. They can’t get a license until they get a permit. You can’t get a permit until you have an address. You can’t get an address unless you have money,” Farber said.

The very first thing Farber did was take Shafi and his family shopping next door at a Trader Joe’s, filling up their cart on her own dime.

“They never saw anything like Trader Joe’s. They were in awe,” Farber said. “I’m taking them through and showing them everything. They didn’t want me to buy very much, one package, and I said no, one package is not going to feed your family.”

As they were shopping, a woman asked Farber asking what she was doing.

That woman, Nazir, told Farber that she was a Persian Jew who could speak Shafi’s language. She spoke with Shafi and gave him her number. She wanted to get involved and help. Soon, Nazir brought food and clothing for many of the refugee families at the hotel, becoming the first of what would become a network of many individuals helping the LA-based refugees.

Helping More Refugees

“Then my grandson Zach sat down with Shafi and made a wish list of everything he and his family needed, which was everything,” Farber said. “My daughter, Rachel, set up an Amazon wish list. Zach sent an email out to all his friends at school about it. I spoke to my friends at home and many of them contributed.”

Pretty soon, the entire wish list was bought. When the items were bought, they were delivered to Rachel and Zach, packaged up and brought to the hotel for Shafi and his family.

Other refugee families at the hotel heard about the help Shafi and his family were getting.

Another family asked Farber if she would take them to the grocery store, which she did, buying them a basket full of food as well.

While they were there, another two women asked what they were doing, which led to more connections being made.

“One of them has a nonprofit that helps refugees assimilate into society,” Farber said. “She’s from Vancouver and does it in Canada, and her sister has an Afghan husband, so they wanted to get involved.”

The two women helped with refugee transportation and also bought Afghan food for the refugees, putting it in the hotel lobby so they could come get what they needed.

Farber then continued the efforts by calling the Islamic Center of Downtown Los Angeles to see how else the refugees could be helped. The center had no idea any refugees were there, but Farber worked with them to make things happen.

“I got them to come out and meet with all the refugees. Now, every Friday, they send taxis to bring the refugees down to the Islamic Center so they can pray in the mosque,” Farber said.

Shafi has also been helping the other refugees with their needs as he speaks such good English, Farber added.

Shafi Moves Forward

Farber went with Shafi to the bank to help him open an account. One of the bankers, Marge, became interested in Shafi’s journey and wanted to help.

Marge had some contacts she wanted Shafi to meet, including a job recruiter and a prominent woman in the community whose husband owns a talent agency.

Through meeting the latter, Shafi has recently been hired at an upscale LA Italian restaurant as a greeter and seater.

“They love him,” Farber said. “He is learning all about Italian cuisine.”

The Farbers also helped make contacts for Shafi and his family’s post-hotel living arrangements. With their help, as well as the help of the prominent husband and wife connected to the LA entertainment world who are acting as co-signers, Shafi and his family are expected to move into a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in April. The husband and wife team are helping Shafi with whatever the difference is in the rent and what he can afford to pay for the first year.

The Farbers have also helped Shafi get a Social Security card, a work permit and driver’s license. Shafi recently bought a 2012 Honda Civic.

Becoming New Americans

Shafi’s wife recently got her first-ever manicure.

“After we finished, she turned to me with tears in her eyes and said, ‘I am so lucky to be in America. I can do anything here. I can look beautiful,’” Farber recalled.

Farber says Shafi, his family and all the other refugees have been extremely appreciative of their help, and they show it in their own special ways.

“Because they don’t have any money, they make you food,” Farber said. “I would say three nights a week we get a knock on the door, and we get food delivery that one of the families has made. This is not just Shafi’s family. Other families we have helped are so appreciative.”

Being a longtime teacher, Farber has always been interested in culture and learning so she can help her students become better global citizens of the world. But being able to learn firsthand about Shafi and his family’s culture, including having meals together where the two families bring their respective dishes, has been an experience of a lifetime.

“We’ve brought them bagels, lox and blintzes and those kinds of Jewish foods from the deli. And hamburgers, french fries and hot dogs — American food. And then they made and brought theirs. What an experience,” Farber said.

In the process of leaving Afghanistan, Shafi was separated from his siblings. One ended up in Germany. One is still in Afghanistan. Shafi said it’s been hard being without them, and he’s working to find an immigration lawyer to try to reunite.

With Shafi missing his home in Afghanistan, the Farbers have gone to great lengths to connect him to a new home, Detroit included.

“We bought Shafi some stuff from Detroit. We ordered him a (Detroit) Tigers T-shirt, a Michigan T-shirt, just different things so he can feel connected,” she said.

Shafi is thankful for the network of people who have helped him and his family, most of all Farber herself.

“It’s been really great. She’s been helping us a lot,” he said. “She’s been finding people from all different places, talking with them, and they come over and bring so much stuff and donations.

“Coming here, I knew nobody. If she were not here, I would have nothing. She’s my mom, my American mom,” Shafi laughed. “She’s really nice, really kind.”

Shafi is also appreciative of his new job, realizing how lucky he is to have one.

“I am working every day, all day,” Shafi said. “I am happy I’m working, I have to support my family, so it’s important for me and I enjoy the job.”

The two families’ children have also connected, not letting the language barrier become an issue.

“Shafi’s little boy is 4 years old, and he doesn’t speak a lick of English, none, and you should’ve seen him and Zach playing,” Farber said. “It’s no problem. They played football, played in the pool, played Connect Four. Kids don’t really need to speak the same language. Because there’s a universal language: it’s love, and that’s what we need to promote.”

Farber says about 20 refugee families are left at the hotel now. The rest of them have either found apartments or have other family in the U.S. that the resettlement agency sent them to be with.

Farber says the entire network of people who have contributed has been reflective of a community effort, and it shows that one small gesture can end up going such a long way. Helping the refugees has been a blessing for Farber and her family, both as Jews and human beings, she says.

“The Jewish people believe in helping everybody, in tikkun olam and helping the world, and I’m a big believer in that,” Farber said. “I’ve raised my children and grandchildren like that, and it brings tears to my eyes when I think about our first encounter and where we are now. I just feel so blessed to have met him and his family and the other people.”

The Farbers are staying in Los Angeles through Passover, which means they’ve been able to see Shafi and his family settle into their new place.

“I think we’ve made great friends,” Farber said. “I think this is a forever friendship. We now have an Afghan family, and they now have a Jewish Detroit family in LA. My heart is full with all that Shafi has accomplished in just a little over three months.”



Shafi is looking for an immigration lawyer who might help him reunite his family. If you or someone you know can help, contact dschwartz@thejewishnews.com.