Searching for an authentic recipe for this seder staple.

When you conduct a seder, after kiddush, the Mishnah tells us, they bring you “matzah, lettuce, charoset and two cooked dishes” (Pesahim 10:2), what we think of as the “seder plate.” The Mishnah defines “matzah” (at 2:5) and specifies that lettuce is one of the five varieties of bitter herbs (at 2:6) — but it never defines charoset.

The Talmud tells us what to do with charoset, but it also never tells us what charoset is. We dip the lettuce, apparently in charoset (Talmud Pesahim 114a). Rabbi Eliezer tells us that charoset fulfills a mitzvah, though he does not say which mitzvah; the other rabbis say it does not fulfill a mitzvah (Mishnah Pesahim 10:2). If charoset is not a mitzvah, why does one bring it? Rabbi Ami says, “to counteract the bitterness (kapa) of the bitter herb.”

Dip the bitter herb in charoset, but Rav Pappa warns, do not leave it too long, as its sweetness would completely nullify the bitterness (Pesahim 116a).

Other rabbis in the Talmud tell us that charoset has a symbolic purpose. Rabbi Levi says we have it: “In memory of the apple tree” (Pesahim 116a). Which apple tree? The only apple mentioned in the Bible, where the female lover tells her male paramour, “under the apple tree I roused you” (Song of Songs 8:8). (Note: Genesis does not reveal specifically what type of forbidden fruit Adam and Eve consumed, although sometimes portrayed as an apple.)

Regarding charoset, Rabbi Levi proclaims it: “In memory of the mud” (Pesahim 116a). Which mud? In Egypt, the Hebrew slaves made bricks of mud and straw (Exodus 5).

Rabbi Yohanan says: “Spices in memory of the straw.”

Rabbi Levi tells us charoset looks like mud, Rabbi Yohanan that it has spices, and Rabbi Ami tells us that charoset is sweet — but no one tells us what charoset is. Why does no one tell us what charoset is?

Finally, A Recipe

A few centuries later, in his annotated prayerbook, Rav Saadia ben Yosef Gaon (born in Egypt in about 882, died in Baghdad around 942), finally provides us with a recipe for charoset. He finishes the recipe with the observation, “it is halek.”

In Rav Saadia’s time, people still used the dip, but under a different name. It seems that no one needed to define charoset because everyone used this kind of dip. Think of how a modern cookbook might mention ketchup without describing it.

Here is Rav Saadia’s recipe: “One cooks up a sauce of dates, walnuts, sesame and kneads them with vinegar — and it is called ‘halek.’” Saadia Gaon’s description of charoset matches recipes from the Sephardic and Mizrachi world; the recipes often use the word “halek.”

A variety of recipes for “halek” or charoset gathered from India to North Africa resemble Rav Saadia’s. Joan Nathan, writing in the New York Times, describes halek as: “Iraqi date syrup. Dating back at least to the Babylonian exile in 579 B.C., this date jam, like those from grapes, pomegranates and bee honey, was a sweetener in the ancient world. It is still served today in various forms by Iraqi, Syrian, Burmese and Indian Jews.

Maimonides has a version of charoset that could include dates, but he also allows other sweet fruits of Israel along with the vinegar and spices: figs, grapes, and pomegranates. “How do we make it? We take dates or figs or raisins or similar items and mash them, and we put vinegar in them, and spice them with spices, like mud with straw, and place it on the table on the nights of Passover” (Mishneh Torah, Zemanim, Laws of Leavened and Unleavened Bread, 7:11).

The finished product, a sweet and sour fruit-based dipping sauce, probably resembles the duck sauce that we think of as Chinese.

Sephardic Recipe

Copeland Marks, in Sephardic Cooking: 600 Recipes Created in Exotic Kitchens from Morocco to India, provides this recipe for a sweet Charoset without the vinegar:

Grape Charoset for Passover

When the grape juice has been reduced to a syrup, it is then known as honey. Mixed with nuts, it is an extraordinary concoction that can be served at any time of the year over ice cream or even as a breakfast jam. A similar halek made from dates is prepared by the Jews of Calcutta, India.

Ingredients

4 pounds juice white grapes

⅓ cup toasted sesame seeds

⅓ cup toasted walnuts

Directions

Juice the grapes … Discard the dry pulp.

Cook the juice down to a maple syrup consistency, ending with about ⅓ of the total amount of the juice. Thick, but still liquid. Cool.

Grind the sesame seeds and walnuts separately in a processor. Add this to the grape syrup and mix well. This is the charoset of the Kurds.

Northern Jews, called Ashkenazim, follow a tradition, perhaps inspired by Rabbi Levi’s opinion in the Talmud, using raw grated apples (Song of Songs 8:5), walnuts (see Song of Songs 6:11, “I went down to the walnut grove …”) along with red wine and cinnamon to make charoset (Which Ashkenazic Jews call “charoses”).

Another reason for Jews from Northern Europe to use these ingredients: That is what they had. They could not easily acquire dates, figs, grapes or pomegranates, the fruits of Israel.

That is why Ashkenazic Jews have a ritual food called charoses, which we eat as part of the seder, while Mizrachi and Sephardic Jews enjoy halek for charoset at the seder, and at other meals during the year.