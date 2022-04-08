MSU Chabad expects to have double the attendance from their first Spartan Stadium Shabbat, or about 300 people.

During Chabad’s first year on the Michigan State University campus in the spring of 2019, they held a Shabbat dinner at Spartan Stadium, the first event of its kind in Michigan State’s Jewish History.

Tonight, they’re doing it again from 6-8 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.

“We wanted to do something on campus that everyone walking by and everybody would see — something fun and cool for Jewish pride,” said Simi Shemtov.

When Chabad founders, Rabbi Benztion Shemtov and his wife, Simi Shemtov, planned the original Mega Shabbat at MSU, no one on the stadium catering team had ever heard about Shabbat.

“I had to explain to MSU Spartan Stadium catering and Kellogg catering what a Shabbat dinner is,” said Chabad Campus Mom Simi Shemtov.

She also explained how other Chabad on Campus groups hold shabbats at their university’s athletic stadiums, such as Binghamton University, the first ever host of a stadium Shabbat in 1994, which regularly sees attendance in the thousands.

This year the Shemtovs are bringing more firsts to Spartan Stadium. Thursday, Mar. 31, marked the first time tefillin has ever been wrapped on the field at Spartan Stadium. Rabbi Shemtov led Elan Krakoff in the Shema as Krakoff wrapped the black leather straps around his left arm.

Another first, Chabad will be kashering the kitchen in Spartan Stadium’s Huntington Club.

“There’s nothing that promotes Jewish pride like a Shabbat dinner, a real authentic Shabbat dinner on campus,” Simi Shemtov said.

Guests from the first event will also be assisting with the cooking for this year’s event.

“I really enjoyed the first Mega Shabbat,” said Hanna Friedlander. “I was newer to the Lansing area at the time, so it was nice to see a thriving Jewish community.”

This year Friedlander is helping to make the event a success. She’ll be baking due to her experience as a French pastry chef. “I was with the bakery for about a year and a half, plus holidays while I was in grad school,” she added.

“I’m helping this year because of my closeness with the Shemtov family and all they do for the community,” she added. “Simi asked, due to my experiences as a French pastry chef, if I’d be willing to make all the desserts, so of course I agreed.”

The event will feature many pro-Israel related things, including a Kotel photo backdrop and henna painting, all part of the pre-dinner, which Chabad calls the “Israel Matzah Ball Social.”

Due to the fighting in Ukraine, Chabad will be dedicating the dinner to the people of Ukraine.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. See you there.