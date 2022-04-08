Hillel Day School eighth-grader Zeev Maine can use Hillel’s mind and soul lesson in order to help all Ukrainians.

For the last few years, the United States has been polarized with conflict. Both politically and philosophically, it is a fact that the U.S. makes for a country of disagreement in the present. However, this is something that can be fixed and adjusted. Now is the time to do it.

As a Hillel student, I have learned so much about repairing the broken and healing the vulnerable. In addition, Hillel has taught me ways to think critically to help my community both positively and effectively, using my mind and my soul. As I embark into my final weeks at Hillel, I am grateful for the experiences that the school has given me and the lessons for life that I have learned.

One of those treasures was our trip to Washington, D.C., where we spent hours learning about important history and facts about America. We visited monuments, museums and memorials to expand our knowledge on the history of our country. We also had deep conversations in which we learned a lot about each other. Finally, we shared laughs with each other throughout our meals, on the bus and in our rooms.

Throughout these events, Hillel was educating our minds by teaching us lessons and developing our souls by letting us build connections with each other. Hillel has nurtured us into capable and intelligent young adults who can use both their minds and souls to move forward to the next step and into tomorrow. And by stimulating our minds and souls, Hillel has ensured us that all of us can grow to be the leaders of our community. This is how Hillel has instructed their students in the classical generational tradition of Hillel.

Today, as I continue to watch the tragedy that is happening in Ukraine unfold, I can use Hillel’s mind and soul lesson in order to help all Ukrainians. I can use the tools Hillel has gifted me to make a difference, an effect, an impact on Ukraine. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be large, but something to help the situation. It is vital that we do not simply look the other way and think that it is not happening to us, but that we feel bothered and disturbed by the crisis. Because I feel unsettled, I feel motivated to help and make a difference in any manner possible.

It is not just me that must apply the “Hillel lesson” to himself. It must be our whole community, extended-community, state and ultimately the country. We must, together, look at what real tragedy and conflict is and move beyond ours. If we do this, we can bring peace to the world and bring justice to all civilians, including Ukrainians.

I challenge all of my classmates to apply the “mind and soul” lesson to themselves. We must listen to the words of Golda Meir, “It isn’t really important to decide when you are very young just exactly what you want to become when you grow up. It is much more important to decide on the way you want to live.”

As we listen to these words, we realize that it is our time to make a difference. Forward, with mind and soul, better together.

Zeev Maine is an eighth-grader at Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit.