Local families discuss sharing traditions, messages of freedom and building interfaith relationships with non-Jewish friends during Passover.

Vicki Back, raised on a Missouri farm, did not get to know Jewish community members until moving to Bloomfield Hills.

One friendly neighbor continues to be Elaine Sturman, whose commitments have included membership in Temple Israel and Temple Beth El while serving in leadership roles for Hadassah of Greater Detroit and the Jewish Ensemble Theatre (JET).

Raising children in the same age ranges, the women became close; and Sturman invited the Back family to a seder filled with some 40 relatives and friends. That welcoming gesture placed the Sturmans among a number of Metro Detroit Jewish families who have asked guests of other faiths to join Passover celebrations.

“I had never been to a seder or even heard of it, but we just went,” recalled Back, who appreciated the content of the Haggadah. “We were totally open-minded and found it super interesting — the different foods, traditions and reading of prayers.

“We enjoyed seeing what was going on, and everybody was very nice. They knew we weren’t Jewish and tried to include us and explain things. We observed and enjoyed it.

“I think it’s wonderful for people of different faiths to share customs. It’s a learning experience that broadens everybody’s life.”

Besides enjoying the Back family as guests, Sturman enjoyed taking her young children to Christmas displays at the church where the Back family worships and, much later, being a guest at a christening of a Back grandchild.

“I have a lot of non-Jewish friends, and I like them to see our traditions,” Sturman said. “I like to see their traditions. I used to do seders at a Catholic church in Grosse Pointe, and we used a very well-written Haggadah as an explanation of what a seder is.

“Knowledge makes us closer.”

Sharing Traditions

Sharing knowledge also is important to Diane Alvin of Huntington Woods and Nancy Adair of Royal Oak, who met through participation in tennis activities. Alvin includes Adair in seders, and Adair includes Alvin for Christmas meals.

Alvin grew up in an extended Toledo family having large seders similar to ones hosted by her late husband’s family in Michigan, but as relatives dispersed to distant places, the Alvins became hosts to different kinds of guests.

“I found myself wanting to have a big seder because I enjoyed the company and the feel of it,” said Alvin, a retired school social worker and member of Temple Shir Shalom. “Without having a natural group to do that, I put together my own family of friends.

“I have a lot of friends who are not Jewish, and I started inviting them. Many had never been to a seder, so we used a Haggadah that was very accessible. I wanted my guests to appreciate the history and the culture and see another way families celebrate their past.

“When biological families aren’t available, you cobble together a surrogate family.”

Adair, a former school social worker now in private practice, has gone to quite a few seders at the Alvin home. She assumed she would be “walked through everything” she needed to know.

“Every time I go, I love the traditions,” Adair said. “I think they’re an important part of family life and people’s lives. [The experience] was beautiful. It felt very comfortable and homey.”

Adair, raised in a Presbyterian home, described her knowledge of Judaism as cursory before attending the seders.

“Inviting others to Christmas celebrations probably came from a suggestion by Diane,” said Adair, who, with Alvin, belongs to a gourmet dinner group and includes about eight people for the holiday.

“I think Christianity is so mainstream, other religions know more about Christianity than Christians know about other religions,” Adair said. “I don’t remember having to explain anything.”

Sharing the Message of Freedom

Verne and Ed Royal also planned seders with friends after a move to Michigan separated them from family. The couple, who became active with Temple Israel, had about 20 guests each time and had included Suzanne and Joel Welsh, valued in a couples’ friendship launched while the two women worked together at Sinai Hospital.

The Royals, now retired in New York state to be near their daughter’s family, listen to Temple Israel services online and stay in touch with the Welshes.

“This is a very religious Christian couple who seemed to know a good deal about Judaism,” Verne Royal said. “I asked if she and her husband would be interested in coming to our seder, and they were excited because they had never been to a seder before but knew about it.

“We tried to make sure the message about freedom applies to everyone, and we pulled some readings to make it applicable to anyone, not just speaking to Jews. I think the overall message is a universal message that anyone can appreciate.”

Verne, a longtime career consultant, and Ed, a longtime oral surgeon, often went out to dinner with the Welshes and were happy to attend their wedding, which combined Catholic and Protestant traditions.

“We consider Passover as a time to open your doors to all and, for us, having somebody who is not Jewish was just another opening of the door,” said Ed Royal, who made sure Hebrew prayers were translated as well as explained along with the symbolism of items on the seder plate.

“Because we had so many different people from so many different places, we began by having people introduce themselves and tell how they came to be at our table,” Verne Royal said.

Since the seder experience, the Welshes send High Holidays greeting cards to the Royals.

“I felt honored when I got the seder invitation,” said Suzanne Welsh of Lathrup Village, a career coach married to a computer businessman. “Verne and I had been talking about spirituality and found that we had a connection, and I treasure that to this day.

“My husband and I are avid readers and students of Scripture, so we did read up on the seder before going into the dinner. We took away the warmth, love, openness, sharing and [sense of peace]. We saw a lot more similarities than differences. We didn’t feel like guests; we felt like family.”

Building Interfaith Friendships

Another work friendship, which developed over 20 years at a West Bloomfield dental office, also led to a seder invitation. Carol Meyers of West Bloomfield, an office manager, invited Diane Gavron of Wixom, a dental hygienist.

“We always like to have people, and Diane likes to join in and be part of the holiday,” said Meyers, who included some 20 guests to what she defines as a “low-key” observance.

“I like introducing guests to a different viewpoint, and our other guests are welcoming. My cousin has the seder a lot of times and will have outside people as well. The door is always open.”

Gavron, who prepared by reading about the holiday in advance, said she found it most interesting that each part of the meal had a purpose.

“Carol and I had become so close that I felt like part of the family,” Gavron said. “Everybody knew I was not Jewish, and I never felt out of place. My kids have had a lot of really close Jewish friends, and I’ve gone to bar and bat mitzvahs. I’d have their friends over for Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner.

“I think more people should experience different religions and different cultures. It’s important to understand that you can have differences, but you can still be really good friends and understand each other.”

In Petoskey, there are community seders hosted by Temple B’nai Israel, which counts 40 members year-round and 80 in the summer. Among returning guests are family members of Rev. Ryan Donahoe, religious leader of the neighboring First Presbyterian Church.

“He’s part of the interfaith group that our congregation is part of, and his church typically does a seder at Easter that I help him with so I wanted to invite him to our seder,” said Val Meyerson, a librarian for the Petoskey District Library, who is active with the temple and the Anti-Defamation League Michigan.

“I want him to gain a stronger understanding of the Jewish traditions and a connection to the Jewish community in our area. We want to strengthen relationships in the community, and some of our temple members have participated in the seder he’s had for church members.”

Donahoe said his family looks forward to the Passover meals.

“I see it as a learning opportunity,” said Donahoe, whose congregation numbers about 130. “For me, it’s getting in touch with where my faith comes from. Even as a Christian, our beginnings are in the Jewish faith, and it’s very important to know our Jewish ancestry.

“Having the deepened meaning behind all the foods is very helpful. My kids remember what they’re going to eat, and I think it’s so wonderful.”

Christopher Bremer has explored Jewish experiences during 21 years of staging religion-connected productions for the Jewish Ensemble Theatre, but he had not experienced an actual seder until Elaine Sturman invited his family.

“Celebrating with caring families was fabulous for me and my family,” Bremer said. “I was thrilled when they included my daughters in reading from the Haggadah, and my wife has since cooked matzah ball soup [at the request of one of my daughters].

“I feel so lucky that board members and other contacts have been so open and giving.”