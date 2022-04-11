Interested artists must digitally submit their works for consideration by Monday, May 16, and be prepared to transport any accepted piece to and from the gallery.

Artist opportunities are opening up at the Janice Charach Gallery in West Bloomfield with the appointment of Natalie Balazovich as director.

The soonest opportunity invites any artist 18 and older to submit works to be considered for the next exhibit, “Flight,” as long as each work offered suggests the theme, has never been shown before, reaches a size no larger than 36” x 36” x 36” and is available for sale.

Interested artists must digitally submit their works for consideration by Monday, May 16, and be prepared to transport any accepted piece to and from the gallery.

The exhibit will run June 26-Aug. 11.

“My goal is to see how many different interpretations we can get of that one word,” said Balazovich, promoted from her position serving as gallery coordinator for 10 years.

“I want to make this gallery, housed at the Jewish Community Center (JCC), more reflective of the community, and I want to partner with other departments whenever I can.

“With so many valuable artists within the Jewish community, I feel the artwork can be more driven by Judaism and Jewish culture while keeping in mind services to the entire community as a whole.”

A History at the JCC

Balazovich has a career history with the JCC that precedes her work in the gallery. A graduate of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, she painted murals for the Shalom Street Museum, designed and built sets for The Berman Center for the Performing Arts and taught drawing and painting at the Frankel Jewish Academy.

When Balazovich applies her own artistic instincts away from the gallery, she often creates representational paintings in watercolors, acrylics and oils. Her paintings have been displayed in many group shows, including those presented by the Northville Art House, Livonia Public Library and Detroit’s Russel Industrial Center. Solo shows have been at the Charach Gallery and Scarab Club in Detroit.

The first planned exhibits in her role as gallery director spotlight glass and are on display simultaneously through May 18 — The 4th Bi-Annual Michigan Regional Glass Exhibition and SIP.

“I have a great appreciation of all forms of art because of my background working in the gallery for so long,” Balazovich said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with different types of artists and developed this extended interest and passion that I never would have had.

“With the two current glass shows, glass became one of my favorite artistic materials to observe because it’s so interesting what can be done within the medium. For our viewers who also are fans of glass designs, we brought in some smaller pieces to be available in our gift shop area — flowers, paperweights and bowls.”

A More Modern Space

As part of a modernization of the gallery space, the shop area was moved to the second floor and can be accessed by stairs and elevator. The space change opens visual possibilities at the first floor entrance.

“As gallery coordinator, I was doing much of the same things I do now, but I have gained more of a say in what happens to the gallery as a whole,” explained Balazovich, a home gardener who especially enjoyed curating a Tu BiShvat exhibit.

“I did research to find out about this holiday that celebrates the beginning of spring in Israel and is marked with the planting of trees. The nicest thing was that we could tie in the elements of the holiday with lectures and crafts projects that involved the community. I think those kinds of things bring the JCC to more people in the area.”

The upcoming fall exhibit will feature original artwork by members of the Jewish Artists Collective Chicago.

“The true mission of this gallery is to help people developing artwork — where to take it, how to show it, who to go to for help,” said Balazovich, married to a 3-D designer. “The mission is a true passion of mine, and I’m trying to help this gallery fulfill the mission statement.

“Helping emerging artists while providing an art forum for all people is so important to our gallery, and we want to provide as many services as we can. I hope we get lots of artists interested in showing their work in our ‘Flight’ exhibit.”

Details

To get more information on applying for and viewing “Flight,” to be shown June 26-Aug. 11 at the Janice Charach Gallery in West Bloomfield, go to gallery.jccdet.org. (248) 432-5579.