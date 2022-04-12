C onsider adding this prayer to your seder this year for the people of Ukraine.

Shield of Abraham, Protector of Sarah, rise up in protection of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, so that they may travel on eagles’ wings safely to the Promised Land. There may they know the loving embrace of family and kinsmen and, together with all Jews, may their futures hold blessing and success, prosperity and peace.

Compassionate Creator of all, open our hearts so that our mercy and our kindness may be upon all Ukrainians. Inspire us for the sake of peace to care actively for their widows and their orphans, their poor and their suffering, that each and every person shall sit under his or her vine and fig tree and none shall make them afraid.

Heavenly Designer, grant understanding and wisdom to all leaders of this world. May they know humility and patience, benevolence and charity, to protect the God-given individual rights of humanity and the sanctity of democracy. May these leaders remember and fear the horrors of nuclear weaponry, and may they be emboldened and empowered to prevent the further military use of nuclear, chemical and biological technologies.

May we together, You and us, work toward the day when nation shall not lift up sword against nation, and when justice, righteousness and loving-kindness shall flow like a mighty stream.

And let us say, Amen!

Rabbi Aaron Starr is a spiritual leader at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.