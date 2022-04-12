Recipes to add color to your holiday menu.

Passover is a long holiday. Eight days of celebrating. Eight days of a special (or restricted if you’re a half-empty thinker) eating regime.

One way to add pizzazz is to add multihued side dishes to the menu.

The following recipes are nothing if not colorful. They remain bright and add Ashkenazi-flavor to the meal. Roasted vegetables are a healthy alternative to the baked variety. Since cold vegetables are so often not included in the seder meal, roasted tomatoes add some bright fruits to the buffet.

Try the recipes below to add colors as well as meats and chicken to your table. Or eat them sometime during the holiday. You’ll have plenty of opportunity during this week-long commemoration to enjoy many different and rich vibrant foods.

Since most people observe seder for two nights and the holiday lasts for a whole week, these are rich and hearty meal additions. And there are even sweets for every holiday.

Roasted Tomatoes with Matzah Meal and Garlic

Ingredients

3 pounds ripe but not mushy tomatoes (any color)

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 cup matzah meal

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

¼ cup olive oil or extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

Directions

Preheat oven to 425ºF. Brush olive oil on a baking-sheet with sides. Set aside.

Cut the tomatoes into thick (between ¼-inch and ½-inch) slices and place them on the baking sheet without overlapping, (you may need two baking sheets). Sprinkle the tomatoes with matzah meal and cheese, if using.

Combine the olive oil with the garlic and stir well with a fork. Drizzle the mixture over the tomatoes. Roast, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Allow to cool before arranging the tomatoes on a serving dish, overlapping them slightly. Serve at room temperature. Makes 8 servings.

Kifta Kabobs

I remember these ground lamb kebabs on the streets of Rabat, the capital city of Morocco. Their aroma filled the small streets. They were served, stick removed, wrapped in bread (pita works great) and surrounded by a salsa made of cucumber, fresh tomato, onion, olive oil and lemon. It’s best to make these on the thicker round skewers, the kind used in the market’s butcher department. If you prefer to fry or bake these, you can also do it without the stick, forming each into a “hot dog” shape.

Ingredients

2 pounds ground lamb (preferably ground twice)

2 cup ground onions (you can do this in a food processor)

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

2 Tbsp. fresh minced mint leaves

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ tsp. dried oregano

¼ tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. dried basil

¼ tsp. ground coriander

¼ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground cayenne pepper

2 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. fine ground matzah meal (or more as needed)

Salt and pepper to taste

12-18 thick wood skewers

Lemon wedges, garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Using wet hands, shape about one-third cup of the mixture into hot-dog shapes around the skewer, or you could make the hot dog shapes smaller and place two to a skewer (if you use smaller amounts of meat, you may use the thinner bamboo skewers). Chill until ready to cook.

Heat grill to medium-high. Cook the kabobs on the hot grill, uncovered, for 4-8 minutes, until just cooked through, turning to grill all sides of the meat. (Do not overcook or the meat will be dry) or under the broiler for 4-5 minutes, until done, turning over once. Serve hot alone or with lemon wedges as garnish. Makes 8 to 12 servings or more.

Roasted Spinach and Red Pepper Bake

Ingredients

2 10-ounce bags fresh spinach leaves

2 red bell peppers

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1½ cups chopped onions

1 tsp. minced garlic

½ cup non-dairy whipping cream or whipping cream

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup matzah meal

2 cups grated Swiss cheese, optional

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

Directions

Place spinach in a plastic zipper-style bag and close almost to the end (do not seal completely). Microwave the spinach (in the bag) for 5 minutes. Remove the bag and seal it completely and allow the spinach to cool to the touch.

Meanwhile, cut the peppers in half lengthwise and remove stem and seeds. Grill or broil peppers on the skin side until charred. Place in a plastic bag or wrap in foil and let stand for about 15 minutes. Remove the skin from the peppers by rubbing your fingers over them (don’t worry if you don’t remove all the skin). Chop the peppers and transfer to a large bowl.

While the peppers are charring, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to the bowl.

Chop the spinach and add it to the peppers and onions.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Add the cream, eggs, matzah meal, cheese, if using, salt and pepper to the mixture and stir well.

Transfer the mixture to an attractive 2-quart baking dish and bake for 30-50 minutes (the more shallow the mixture, the faster it will cook). Serve hot, warm or at room temperature. Makes 8 servings.



Baked Flourless Banana Pan

Ingredients

3 large eggs

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

3 or 4 medium ripe bananas, no peels, mashed

½ cup white sugar

2 cups ground almond flour (made in a shopping store)

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda (if permissible by many)

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a loaf pan — about 8-inches — with parchment over all ends of the pan.

Combine together the eggs, oil and whisk well. Add in the mashed bananas and sugar.

Mix well with the almond flour, salt and baking soda. (Choose to make by hand with a whisker or electric mixer). Add to pan. Gently tap the pan on the countertop to evenly distribute the batter.

Use a spatula in the loaf pan to add the banana to the top.

Bake for 30-35 minutes if needed to bake well.

Cool the bread until hot and remove from the loaf pan. Makes 8 or more servings.

Pesach Cream Puffs

Ingredients

1 cup water

½ cup (1 stick) butter or margarine, cut into pieces

2 tablespoons sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 cup matzah cake flour or cake meal

4 large eggs

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

Combine water, margarine, sugar and salt in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Add cake meal and stir with wooden spoon until the mixture pulls away from the pan and is very thick and smooth, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and transfer the mixture to a medium bowl. Mix in eggs, one-at-a-time, beat until smooth after each egg. Use a spoon to form 8 –12 mounds on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 15 minutes, turn the trays around and bake another 20-30 minutes, until puffed and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and pierce the pastry with a sharp knife (this allows the steam to escape). Can be made up to a week ahead and frozen until ready to eat and reheated into a 375ºF oven to re-crisp.

Split the puffs in half horizontally and fill with ice cream, sorbet, fresh fruit, whipped cream or filling of choice. Makes 8-12 cream puffs, depending on the size.

My Favorite Forever Mandelbread

Ingredients

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs

½ tsp. salt

2¾ cups matzah cake meal

1 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts

Juice of ½ orange

Juice of ½ lemon

Topping:

1 tsp. cinnamon mixed with 3 Tbsp. sugar, or more if needed

Directions

Preheat oven to 325ºF. In a medium bowl, combine the sugar and beat until smooth. With the motor running, add remaining ingredients and beat until the batter is thick and smooth.

Allow the batter to rest 20 minutes before dividing dough on an ungreased baking sheet and shaping it into two 2-inch wide slightly flattened logs (allow enough room for these logs to spread when baked).

Sprinkle the tops of the logs with cinnamon and sugar mixture.

Bake the mandelbread for 35 to 40 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool for 10 minutes before slicing the loaves into ½-inch slices.

Place the slices back on the baking sheet, cut sides down, sprinkle with more cinnamon and sugar and bake for 10 to 15 minutes more until the mandelbread is crispy and browned to your liking. Makes about 36 slices.

Fluffy Matzah Meal Pancakes with Fresh Strawberry Compote

Feel free to add toasted chopped nuts, blueberries or even a bit of “charoset” to this recipe, which produces a fluffier, less-filling pancake.

Ingredients

Compote:

3 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

1/3 cup sugar

Pancakes:

3 large eggs, separated

½ tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. sugar

½ cup milk, water or orange juice

¾ cup matzah meal

Vegetable oil for frying

Directions

Prepare the compote: Combine the strawberries with sugar in a medium bowl and toss well with your hands to coat. Cook over medium heat for about 6 minutes Allow to stand at room temperature for 1 hour or more. Set aside.

Make the pancakes: Place egg yolks in a medium bowl and whisk well. Add salt, sugar and milk or juice and whisk well. Use a spoon to stir in the matzah meal. Let the batter sit for 20 minutes before beginning the next step.

Beat the egg whites until stiff, but not dry, and use a rubber spatula to fold into the matzah mixture.

Heat about ¼ of oil (or less if your skillet is small or very good nonstick) in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Make a “test” pancake by dropping a tablespoonful of the mixture into the hot oil, using the back of the spoon to shape into a circle. Repeat until you fill the pan. Cook until lightly browned and turn over to cook on the other side. Remove the pancakes to a plate (or baking sheet to keep warm in a 200°F. oven) Repeat with all the batter.

Makes 4 servings.

Roast Chicken with Root Vegetables

An entrée with vegetables in one.

Ingredients

16-20 chicken pieces (breasts or thighs and drumsticks), with skin and bones

1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 1½-inch chunks

1 pound turnips, peeled and cut into 1½-inch chunks

1 pound parsnips, peeled and cut into 1½-inch chunks

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

Kosher salt to taste

Fresh ground pepper to taste

2 tbsp. thyme leaves, or 2 tsp. dried

2 Tbsp. fresh rosemary leaves, or 2 tsp. dried

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar or juice from 1 lemon

1 red bell pepper, chopped finely, garnish

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

Directions

Preheat an oven to 375ºF. Arrange the chicken in one or two roasting pans (or use disposable aluminum pans), leaving room between the chicken pieces for the vegetables. (If you are using thighs and breasts both, place the white meat in one pan and the dark meat in the other — the white meat will cook faster). Arrange the carrots, turnips, parsnips and onions around the chicken. Drizzle the chicken and vegetables with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary and garlic. Cover the pan(s) with foil and cook the chicken for 25 minutes for the breasts and 40 minutes for the dark meat.

Raise the heat to 475ºF., uncover the pan cook the chicken and vegetables for another 20 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is golden (turn the chicken and vegetables over in the pan half-way through).

Transfer the chicken and vegetables to a serving platter (or two if you want to serve the vegetables separately) and drizzle with the juices from the pan, if any, and the balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle the chopped pepper and parsley over and serve.

Makes 8- 12 servings.