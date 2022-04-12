The parade, which was held in Metro Detroit for the first time, is a long-running popular sight in New York City.

Twelve Mitzvah mobile centers known as “Mitzvah Tanks” made their way through Metro Detroit April 6. The parade, which was held in Metro Detroit for the first time, is a long-running popular sight in New York City.

Beginning in Oak Park and traveling down Woodward Avenue to Downtown Detroit, the Mitzvah Tanks aimed to engage the Jewish community ahead of the Passover holiday and to inspire the act of doing mitzvahs, or good deeds done from religious duty.

The day-long program was put on by Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan and the Friday Mivtzoim Boys of Yeshiva Detroit Zekelman Campus in Oak Park in honor of the 120th birthday of the famous late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, born on April 12 (a day of celebration known as Yud Alef Nissan).

“It was just exciting energy,” says Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, spiritual director of The Shul – Chabad Lubavitch in West Bloomfield. “There was a terrific response from members of the community.”

The parade launched at Oak Park’s Lubavitch Yeshiva and later split up to 12 locations, including West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Troy, Royal Oak and more. There, Mitzvah Tank representatives handed out Passover essentials like matzvah, helped with tefillin wraps and got to know members of Metro Detroit’s Jewish community and beyond.

“Many packets for the Passover seder were passed out,” Shemtov says. “People were interested in hearing how to go about their seder, and many took down information to be able to go to a public seder. There were all different levels of engagement.”

A Longstanding Tradition

Even though April 6 saw rain and cold in Michigan, the event was still a success. Mitzvah Tanks (a term coined by the Rebbe) were first launched in 1974. The longstanding tradition centers around the motto of “a mitzvah on the spot for people on the go,” a practice that can sometimes be difficult to maintain in today’s busy world.

Mitzvah Tanks, however, give people a chance to slow down and reflect on Jewish values, cultures and traditions. They also offer a positive, inspirational alternative to tanks seen in today’s world, especially as it pertains to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Held every year around the Rebbe’s birthday, Mitzvah Tanks also aim to introduce the Passover spirit to the Jewish community by handing out authentic and handmade Passover matzah known as “shmurah matzah” to use at the Passover seder.

“When these boys go out with the music and the spirit just before Pesach, the Jews become connected and it’s really beautiful,” Shemtov describes.

Bringing Cheer to the Community

During Metro Detroit’s Mitzvah Tank Parade, Chabad emissaries and students from five continents and 20 countries, including Brazil and South Korea, participated in the day-long festivities.

Following the split to their individual locations, Mitzvah Tanks stopped at schools like Frankel Jewish Academy. They also visited the elderly and homebound. “At the senior citizen homes, many of the residents came outside, even though it was rainy,” Shemtov says. “They wanted to be a part [of the event]. It was really very special.”

After the first appearance of Mitzvah Tanks in Metro Detroit, Shemtov says the calls are already coming in to make the event an annual one.

“It sounds like something worthwhile to do more often than not,” Shemtov says. “Once you do something good, there’s always the recognition that it doesn’t only have to be on special anniversaries. We can try to do different activities like this at other times as well.”

Those still in need of Passover essentials can contact The Shul to pick up a packet before the holiday.