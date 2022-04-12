Mazel Tov, FJA Students!

The Frankel Jewish Academy team for this year’s Maimonides Moot Court Competition earned first place among the seven teams competing on April 3 in the Cardozo Division of the MMCC Virtual Competition.

This year, participating students were tasked with answering the question: Is online shaming permissible for a greater cause?

The students prepared both written and oral presentations by meeting weekly, since the beginning of the school year, and did additional preparation outside of school. Their response to the question was based on their study and analysis of traditional Jewish texts, including the Bible and Talmud, and commentaries spanning 2,000 years.

The FJA team participated in the Cardozo Division, in which teams are provided the Jewish sources, from which they choose which ones to include in their presentations. Some schools/teams participated in an in-person competition, held near Baltimore on March 27. The FJA competed against six other teams — two from Israel, and four separate teams from a Jewish school in San Diego.

Team members included Evan Weitzman ’23 (captain), Samantha Caminker ’24, Eliyah Fradkin ’24, and Esti Klein ’24 with Rabbi Elliot Pachter as the team advisor. All team members participated last year, and Evan Weitzman is now a three-year MMCC veteran. They have learned a lot from their past experiences, and their hard work paid off this year.

Another mazal tov goes out to the FJA Robotraffic team for receiving third place in the traffic safety initiatives category at this year’s Technion Robotraffic competition. The students proposed an in-road signal transmitter that could be received by cars to let the computer or the driver know if they were drifting out of their lanes.

While the competition usually takes place in person, this year, it took place virtually with all materials prepared and submitted in advance. Avi Shere ’24, Jacob Rond ’23, Shai Brown ’24, Nolan Kovacs ’24, Eric Diskin ’24, and Eli Rosenzweig ’25, students from Mr. Pinter’s Topics in Computer Science class, delivered a presentation for the competition.