Passover for most members of the Detroit Jewish community typically includes a recitation of the Haggadah, sometimes a contemporary or family version, a meal that includes ceremonial foods such as charoset and matzah, along with Ashkenazi fare — chicken soup with matzah balls, chopped liver, roast chicken, tzimmes and brisket. Pesach songs may be sung, and children enjoy looking for the hidden Afikomen matzah. Families with a Sephardic background may enjoy a somewhat different menu. But, in other parts of the world, traditions vary.

While all seders include charoset to symbolize the mortar used by Hebrew slaves building for the pharaoh, its components vary in different countries. Deborah Morosohk, Temple Beth El’s education director, recently presented a program titled “Passover around the World.” She explained that customs and food evolved as Jews absorbed some aspects of local cuisine, using foods from available crops and animals.

Apples, for example, are common in Europe so Ashkenazi Jews use them in charoset. In South Africa, Jews stew apples with cinnamon and cloves for dessert, she says. In North Africa and the Middle East, dates, figs and almonds are plentiful so they are used in charoset and other foods. Morosohk adds that in Gibraltar the Jewish community includes dust from bricks in their charoset to intensify the memory of the Hebrew slaves toiling in Egypt.

Ethiopian Jews made matzah from chickpea flour, Morosohk says, and ate lamb as these foods were easy to obtain. They do not eat yogurt, butter or cheese during Passover. Also, Ethiopian Jews read the Passover story from Exodus in the Torah rather than a Haggadah.

Israeli families typically maintain some of the traditions of their family origins. Arye (Larry) Schwartz, a former Detroiter and Jerusalem resident since the 1970s, says, “The customs are passed down from generation to generation, especially special food dishes on holidays. A family that emigrated from Tunisia 70 years ago will still maintain a special dish served during the Pesach seder today. This applies to all the communities, especially from first-generation new immigrants. New olim (Israeli immigrants) will generally do exactly what they did before they arrived, without incorporating any new ‘Israeli’ customs.”

However, he adds that those who have lived in Israel for a longer time often include a mix of dishes from different cultural and religious traditions. He has a friend — a Sephardic chef — who makes gefilte fish (an Ashkenazi dish) for his family seders.

Diverse Practices

One increasingly popular Israeli Passover custom is the Mimouna — a post-Passover celebration that includes extensive desserts, music and dancing. Mufleta — a Moroccan crepe/pancake and donuts are featured. Prosperity is a Mimouna theme, reflected in gold-colored decorations and guests who wear chains with simulated gold coins around their waists.

The Mimouna tradition originated in North Africa, and some Israelis wear traditional Moroccan dress, including a fez, at these festivities. Mimouna celebrations have expanded beyond Israelis of Moroccan and Algerian descent. Families host large-scale parties that have become very popular throughout Israel, with many Ashkenazi Jews participating as well. Jews of Moroccan descent who live in other countries sometimes celebrate Mimouna.

Morosohk points out that Passover customs extend beyond the menu with special customs to help tell the Passover story. Afghan Jews “whip” each other with scallions or leeks — imitating the cruel Egyptian slave drivers — while singing “Dayanu.” She says that a Romanian tradition includes women walking around during the seder carrying pillow cases with heavy weights to symbolize the strenuous burden of the Hebrew slaves.

“In Hungary, there is a tradition of bling — having gold and silver on the table. In Poland, seder participants reenact the crossing of the Red Sea by pouring water on the floor while lifting their coats and other clothing,” she says.

Myriam Cohen, a West Bloomfield resident of Moroccan descent, follows some Sephardic traditions in her family seder. A signature dish is a Passover soup with vegetables and fava beans. She says that they use Sephardic melodies as they recite the Haggadah. Another tradition is for a father or grandfather to hold the seder plate over each individual’s head while saying “May you succeed.”

She has hosted Mimouna festivities — post-Passover parties with baked goods and traditional mufleta (pancakes) — to symbolize a wish for sweetness in life. Cohen says that she added pizza to please her children, who missed it during Passover. She adds that in Sephardic communities, families often went from house to house, participating in multiple Mimouna events.