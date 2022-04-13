Dan Brotman writes about his trip to Kurdistan.

“Dig a hole in Kurdistan,” our local guide said, “and you will find a mass grave, oil or antiquities.”

My previous associations with Iraq were Saddam Hussein and war, but I landed in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, with an open mind. The Kurds are a nation of 30 million without a state, straddling the modern-day borders of Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria. They are also the fourth largest ethnic group in the Middle East, most similar to Persians, and speak Kurdish, not Arabic. In fact, I do not think I heard Arabic spoken once during my entire weeklong visit.

Approximately 5 million Kurds live in an autonomous region of Iraq governed by the Kurdistan Regional Government, which has been recognized in the Iraqi Constitution since 2005, following Saddam Hussein’s downfall. Although they hold Iraqi passports and use Iraqi money, the Kurds have their own military, known as the Peshmergas, which means “those who face death.”

Unlike their compatriots in southern Iraq, the Kurds generally hold favorable views toward both the U.S. and Israel, albeit complicated. They are grateful to the Americans for liberating them from their arch oppressor, Saddam Hussein, and to Israel for being the sole country to recognize their 2017 independence referendum. Last September, more than 300 prominent Iraqis from across the country gathered at a conference in Erbil, calling for the normalization of relations with Israel.

A Complicated History

I was reminded of the Kurds’ complex relationship with the U.S. when we visited the Red Prison in Sulaymaniyah. Operational from 1979 until 1991, it was the location used by the Baathist regime to imprison, torture and execute Kurdish men, women and children suspected of opposing the government. On display are tanks supplied by the U.S. government to Saddam Hussein during the Iraq-Iran War, which he subsequently used against his Kurdish citizens.

The Kurds lament President Donald Trump pulling troops out of Syria, which resulted in Turkey bombing Kurdish forces and forcing tens of thousands of Syrian Kurds to flee their homes.

We entered the museum through the Hall of Mirrors, whose walls are adorned with 182,000 shards of glass, reminiscent of the Children’s Memorial at Yad Vashem and representing the number of victims killed by Saddam Hussein’s soldiers. Above were 6,000 ceiling lights representing the number of villages wiped off the map during the late-1980s during a campaign known as the Anfal, meaning “Spoils of War ‘’ in Arabic.

A new section of the museum honors Kurdish soldiers who were martyred in the fight against ISIS, including female fighters, whom ISIS feared most. In the city of Duhok, we had breakfast at a cafe where the walls are adorned from top to bottom with photos of Kurdish soldiers martyred fighting ISIS, with 25% of the cafe’s profits going directly to their families.

The Graveyard & Monument for the Barzani Victims of Genocide displays the remains of 8,000 Kurdish boys and men from the Barzani tribe, who were alleged to have supported Iran during the Iran-Iraq War. In July 1983, men from the Barzani tribe, some as young as 10 years old, were kidnapped by the Iraqi army and never heard from again. It was only after Saddam Hussein’s defeat in 2003 that mass graves were discovered in the south, and the mystery surrounding their disappearance was solved. The haunting museum features identification documents, clothing and even prosthetic teeth belonging to the victims, some of whom were buried alive in mass graves.

We were the only tourists at Lalish, the holiest site for the 4,000-year-old Yazidi religion, which ISIS considered devil worship. The Yazidis have some unique traditions, including a prohibition of wearing the color blue and consuming pumpkin, fish and lettuce. We visited the temple where Yazidis are meant to make a pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. We had to remove our shoes when entering the temple and had to step over door thresholds, as these are meant to be the resting place of angels.

I had first heard of the Yazidis when it was reported that ISIS was killing Yazidi men and selling Yazidi women as sex slaves. This atrocity made international headlines when former Yazidi sex slave Nadia Murad was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. There are possibly today more Iraqi Yazidis living in Germany than in Iraq itself.

Today Israel is home to more than 200,000 Jewish citizens of Kurdish descent. We got a taste of Kurdish-Jewish history when we visited Amadiya, an ancient Jewish city with a rich Jewish history, where the Iraqi Kurdistan government believes the biblical prophet Ezekiel is buried.

As a Jew, I identified themes in the Kurdish narrative not dissimilar from our own, including a transnational identity, statelessness, genocide and resistance.

Despite being in Iraq, I felt completely safe in Kurdistan, and encourage others looking to travel off the beaten track to visit and learn about a people most of us know very little about.

Dan Brotman is the executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation & Community Center. Iraq was his 73rd country visited to-date.