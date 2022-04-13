Parshat Pesach I: Exodus 12:21-51, Numbers 28:16-25; Joshua 5:2-6:1.

Passover is the holiday of freedom and national liberation of the Jewish people. As the rabbi of a Modern Orthodox shul, Kehillat Etz Chayim in Huntington Woods and Oak Park, I get more questions around this time than any other holiday.

They’re specifically Jewish questions: When can I start the seder? Which types of coffee are kosher for Passover? How do I sell my chametz? Even though freedom and liberation are universal aspirations, on this holiday we focus on our own people.

We are supposed to see ourselves as Israelites getting out of Egypt (Bechol Dor vador) and as Jews living through history through God’s protection and promise to the Jewish people (vehi she’amda). Yes, God redeemed our ancestors and us as well (asher ge’alanu vega’al et avoteinu).

Yet, in my other role, director of the JCRC/AJC, I get to see how profound an impact our Jewish history of freedom in the Torah has on the broader non-Jewish world around us. By the time Pesach rolls around, we will have done a Diplomatic seder with the Diplomatic Corps of Detroit and our interfaith partners, a seder with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — with matzah ball soup — through our Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity; and we even plan, in the future, to go a Motown Seder with the Motown Museum. In all these, the themes of freedom, national liberation (Zionism) and God’s mighty salvation will resonate far beyond just us Jews at the seders. These are powerful universal themes.

Our Haggadah is aware of how powerful the themes are. After the universal activity of eating dinner (Shulchan Oreich), the Haggadah continues in a more universalistic way: God feeds the entire world (Hazon at Hakol); we say in grace after meals. In the Hallel, said after benching, not only the Jews praise God, but all nations (Hallelu et HaShem Kol Goyim) and we declare every living soul praises God’s name (Nishmat Kol Chai).

So, Passover really has two aspects, two personalities. One, internal, introspective, to get us to search for the chametz in our own selves, our own people and figure out how the Jewish people can be redeemed from difficult times that we face. The second is external: What we can do as Jews to make this entire world a better place, a place of freedom, where people are liberated and where God’s presence is felt everywhere?

From my family to yours, I wish you a meaningful Passover, both internally and externally. May we truly sing with joy, “Next year in Jerusalem,” in the eternal capital of the Jewish people and the city of peace and hope for the entire world.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin is rabbi of Congregation Etz Chaim in Huntington Woods and Oak Park and the executive director of the JCRC/AJC.