The Woodward Avenue Shul (WAS) is situated in the center of the recent trend of Jewish migration to the surrounding cities of Huntington Woods, Royal Oak, Berkeley, Birmingham, Pleasant Ridge and Ferndale. The shul’s Rabbi Mendel Polter believes its location and intimate nature are what makes it unique.

“We are proud to offer meaningful Jewish experiences fused with a very warm and inviting atmosphere, to cater to the palate of any level of Jewish practice,” Polter said.

The WAS likes to call themselves “traditional,” which they understand to be a coupling of traditional Jewish standards with a user-friendly, relevant approach.

Polter stepped into his role at WAS when founding rabbi Chanoch Hadar moved into a more administrative role. The WAS began as a neighborly gathering in the Hadar family home in 2005 and rapidly grew into their dedicated shul building in 2008.

“While we continuously grow as a community, we strive to retain our intimate touch,” Polter said. “Our shul has been the meeting ground for many couples, leading to tens of marriages and the building of young families who have become integral to our community.”

The WAS, defined as “Your Home for Everything Jewish,” is a multifaceted institution.

“While our prayer services are one component of the shul activity, it is by no means our primary focus,” Polter said. “We constantly seek new ways to create personal and intimate Jewish experiences. Our open house festivities are the cornerstone of every Shabbat and holiday. At the WAS, every occasion is capped off by dining and celebrating together.”

As a growing but still intimate shul, Polter says while some may view the WAS as a one-man job, anyone who visits knows each of their loyal participants lend a hand. “One might say we are a Jewish family operation,” Polter adds.

Even with a regular mailing list of a few hundred people who participate at some level or another, the WAS does not have an official membership, wanting everyone to feel welcome to participate in any WAS event or service that meets their interests or needs.

“We have an open-door policy. All are welcome,” Polter said. “We are grateful to have a community where no one reserves rights to the spotlight. It is truly like a family — everyone counts.”

Among the programs the WAS offers is the hybrid “Soup and Study” program, an opportunity to participate in a weekly discussion analyzing a larger Jewish topic that connects with the weekly Torah portion, accompanied by a warm, hearty soup. Session topics so far have included trust and faith in God, and freedom of choice and determinism.

“For anyone out there who feels curious but daunted by the prospect of a more traditional experience, I would invite you to sample a visit to the WAS.” Polter said. “I am confident you will be inspired by the richness of our Jewish legacy and touched by our embracing WAS family.”

To contact Rabbi Polter, email office@thewas.net.

