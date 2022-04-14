The event will be held on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m.

In anticipation of the upcoming premiere of Detroit Opera’s new production of “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” Detroit Opera will present a special Zoom event led by Professor Howard Lupovitch exploring Malcolm X’s relationship with the Jewish community, the impact of his transformational experience at Mecca, and his continued legacy.

Prof. Lupovitch will be joined by Rabbi Asher Lopatin, Rev. Stephen Bland and representatives from the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity, the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Community Relations Council.

In addition to the Zoom event, the Maple Theater will show a special screening of Spike Lee’s groundbreaking 1992 film, “Malcolm X,” on Monday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at themapletheater.com.

To view and participate in this Zoom presentation, RSVP to Arthur White: awhite@detroitopera.org for the Zoom link.

For tickets and information on “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” at the Detroit Opera House, visit DetroitOpera.org.