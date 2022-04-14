The Newman Seder is as they say in Yiddish — the Katz Meow.

To quote Forrest Gumpstein: “Seders are like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get.” Some seders are sweet, some nutty. I hope your family’s seder is, to quote Goldie Lox: “Just right.”

There are many differences in styles of seders, but the basic elements are the same, right?

Of course, any seder worth its weight in matzah includes at least the Four Questions:

• Who’s in charge of hiding the matzah?

• Which of these two horseradishes is the hottest?

• Can I have another piece of gefilte fish?

• Can you please pass the salt water?

For most of my young adult life, the first seder of Passover was always at my parents’ home, Dave and Florence Muskovitz, of blessed memory. I remember fondly the dining room table, lengthened with table leaves, with adjacent rooms outfitted with extra wiggly legged card tables for the kids.

It was always a large gathering of our nuclear family, siblings, sons and daughters-in-law, machatunim, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, newlyweds, kids of all ages and even a newborn or two. Oh, and for 15 years, our miniature schnauzer Freddie, of blessed memory.

Upon my mom and dad’s passing, far too young in 1985 and 1986 respectively, my sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Chuck Newman, ran with the matzah ball and took over the seders in their Ann Arbor home where they remain to this day. They took it to a whole new level.

My sister is chief caterer, with support from family and friends. Chuck is the Passover Cruise Director, leading about a 45-minute service filled with a perfect blend of tradition, respect and a side of humor. The seders are enriching, emotional and entertaining.

My sister’s living room is packed to the gefilte gills with family, friends and often special invited guests. “I always loved calling the University of Michigan Hillel to invite out-of-state students who couldn’t make it home for Passover,” Sharon says.

Far and away, there are two traditions Chuck has built into our seders that are the crème de la crème of the seder, though of course crème isn’t served with the meal.

Prior to the commencement of the seder service, Chuck directs us to the inside cover of our individual Haggadahs, where we each sign our name and the year of participation. Each Haggadah now includes a long list of names — many who still attend and, of course, those of blessed memory.

Chuck’s main, hardbound Haggadah includes a master list of those who have passed and each year he recites those names as their memories are rekindled in our hearts. Among them are Chuck’s mother, Dorothy, who shared her last Passover with us at 100 years old.

It’s bittersweet. “I read the names, and we pause for a moment of silence,” Chuck says. “It gives me an opportunity to tell the very young members, the grandchildren and guests, who these people were. It solidifies our family history.”

While the list elicits some sadness, reviewing it is balanced by the humor in the visual created by children’s signatures who signed their names prior to them fully mastering the art of writing. Occasionally there’s one scribbled letter that takes up a quarter page. “Our grown children and our grandchildren love to search out their names from years past and share a laugh over their penmanship.”

Arguably the highlight of the Newman Seder is the participation in the reciting and or singing of “Who Knows One?” I’m sure you know it. Wikipedia succinctly describes it as a “cumulative song on Passover in the Haggadah that enumerates common Jewish motifs and teachings … meant to be fun and humorous, while still imparting important lessons to the children present.”

Each of 13 stanzas includes a new Jewish motif for teaching, and the goal is to eventually read all 13 lines of the song as fast as possible. While our participation in this song may not be exclusive, I’d like to think we are among a very small minority who have turned this ritual into a speed-reading contest with participants being timed.

The rules are pretty lax, as is evident by the mumbling renditions which are accepted as valid entries. Record holders in the past have read all 13 lines in under 9 seconds. To be fair, we have categories for both children and adults.

When the dust finally settles, we have a bonus round for creative entries. My great-niece, Rebecca, does an incredible rap version of the song. One year, a guest impressed with her version in Japanese. I will occasionally chime in with one of my impersonations I used to perform on the Dick Purtan Show. Who knew Bill Clinton or Regis Philbin knew “Who Knows One?”

Thankfully, after two years of Zoom seders, the Newman Seder is returning to in-person. It will be a pleasure to see everyone outside of their designated Zoom box. “Zoom kept us going,” Sharon says, “but nothing replaces the joy of being together, especially the nachas that comes with hearing children’s laughter.”

I’m especially excited because I’ve been told we will actually see Elijah for the very first time. Supposedly his mask gives him away.

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker, and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com,“Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.