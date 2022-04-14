Toledo Mud Hens catcher Ryan Lavarnway writes about his experience celebrating Passover as a professional baseball player.

When I was first approached to contribute to this year’s Passover edition, I didn’t really know what to write about. The Jewish calendar and the baseball calendar tend to line up so that Passover falls in the transition period between spring training and the regular season. To write about my experience celebrating Passover as a professional baseball player strays far from many traditional celebrations, but perhaps that is exactly what makes my story interesting.

I love my job, but it’s not very lenient when it comes to having a life outside of baseball during the season. If there is a game, players are expected to be there. It makes sense. Taking a personal day is not fair to the fans who pay their hard-earned money to attend a game and see their favorite players. While Hank Greenberg and Sandy Koufax famously missed games during the Jewish High Holidays, more often than not, the schedule of the baseball season means that we, as players, miss birthday parties, weddings, and sometimes the births and deaths of loved ones. It also leads to some improvisation when celebrating religious holidays around the baseball schedule.

For the first eight years of our marriage, my wife, Jamie, and I have created new family traditions during the baseball season. For Passover, our tradition has become rolling with the punches and making a celebration happen however we can. One year during spring training with the Boston Red Sox, we used a dog treat as a shank bone and a bottle of hot sauce as our bitter maror because we were moving the next day and that is all we had available.

A few years later, we celebrated the night before Major League Baseball’s Opening Day while I was with the Baltimore Orioles. After an evening practice, we ordered take-out and had an abbreviated seder at 11 p.m. on our hotel bed.

During the rare year when we have actually been more settled, we’ve invited our non-Jewish teammates to celebrate with us. But more often, it seems we end up scouring whatever city in which we are currently residing for a Jewish deli that offers a take-out seder. We have even celebrated on FaceTime with our family while driving on the interstate; on our own exodus from spring training to the regular season.

This year, I will start the baseball season playing with the Detroit Tigers’ AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens. Jamie and I are excited to become a part of the greater Detroit Jewish community. Passover for us will be during our first road trip of the year, so Jamie and I will celebrate at the team hotel in Des Moines, Iowa (unfortunately not a mecca for Jewish delis).

I am proud to be a Jewish professional baseball player and to represent those who came before me. Jamie and I have embraced the idea that doing something for the Jewish holidays, even if it is rustic or strays from the norm, is much better than doing nothing. Celebrating freedom is one of the central themes of Passover, and we are grateful to be able to celebrate in our own unique way as I continue to live out my dream.

So wherever and however you celebrate Passover this year, I hope you enjoy your holiday and create lasting memories with your family. Chag sameach from my family to yours.

Ryan Lavarnway plays catcher for the Toledo Mud Hens.