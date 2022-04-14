35 years ago, my mom — a human trafficking survivor — celebrated her first Pesach as a free woman.

April 14, 1987, the first night of Passover, was the date freedom came to my mother, Remy Sweet, who was enslaved as a domestic servant far from her native land. For her, it was truly the most zissen “sweet” Pesach.

“The day I finally had legal immigration status in this country is something I will never forget,” said my mom, who adds that all the experiences she overcame on her own personal journey to freedom culminated on that first night of Passover.

This date serves as a symbol of my parents’ love, their hope for a promising future and miracles beyond belief. In short, this date is my mom’s Independence Day.

Early Life

Before my mom was happily married to my father, Ben Sweet, she was a young woman in search of safety. Born and raised in the Philippines, my mom was the eldest of nine kids. She was reared in a home where food was scarce, but love was abundant. She naturally had a sense of leadership and maternal care for her younger siblings.

Then, at 16 years old, supposed “friends” of their family (the traffickers) promised my mother’s parents that my mom would get an education and earn enough money to send back home if she went with them to the U.S. to be their housekeeper and take care of their elderly mother.

I asked my mom if she was excited to leave the Philippines.

“At first, yes, I was happy,” she replied. “Then when you realize as a 16-year-old that you’re leaving the country … leaving the people who you love, your mom and dad, your siblings … as a young kid, I was scared. I didn’t want to go, but I didn’t have any choice.”

My mom says the traffickers handled all her travel paperwork, and they left the Philippines on Christmas Day 1982. She arrived in Michigan just in time to see her first snowfall.

The Horror Begins

My mom’s first night in the States quickly took a turn for the worst. The Filipino traffickers kept my mom’s passport from her and kept her in their Metro Detroit home as an involuntary servant. She says she was overworked and lived in inhumane conditions, and all the promises they made were never fulfilled.

“When I got to the house, they did not put me in a bedroom. I had to find places in their home where I could sleep. No bed. No nothing. I slept with the dogs. Literally, like a beanbag.”

My mom said that first night in the U.S. she cried herself to sleep and prayed she would wake up back home with her family. But the nightmare just kept getting worse.

“I woke up in the cold by myself. [The traffickers] celebrated Christmas and then they left to go and celebrate some more with their friends … I was alone,” she said.

My mom said she did whatever was asked of her, which included manual labor throughout the home and caring for an 80-year-old woman and a baby.

“Every single day, I would do some work outside … whether it be clearing the snow, mowing the lawn or cleaning rugs by myself.”

Neighbors would see her working hard and knew something was unusual. They saw a young woman doing so much work by herself, knowing that two big guys lived inside of the home. While the neighbors in the predominantly Polish neighborhood showed a bit of kindness toward my mother, it wasn’t easy for her to build relationships or make friends because the traffickers wouldn’t allow her to speak to anyone. For four years, she endured constant mistreatment.

Without any money and knowing little to no English, her options seemed slim.

One night, my then 19-year-old mother decided to rely on her faith and run away.

The Getaway

While she didn’t speak English very well, she did manage to befriend a young Polish man in the neighborhood, whom we will call “Stan.” My mom said she knew Stan had taken a liking to her and offered to take her wherever she needed to go to escape. They planned a scheme where she would gather up garbage bags acting as if she was taking out the trash. One of the bags was filled with all her belongings.

They agreed to meet at 1 p.m. in a nearby alleyway. But as the time got closer and closer, and as she began to take out the trash, the traffickers asked her to feed the baby.

“It was five minutes to 1 p.m. and the baby wouldn’t eat. [Nervous that I would be late to meet up with Stan], I finally figured out why the baby didn’t want to eat. He was running a fever. So, I told the parents and they got mad at me, screaming, ‘Get out! Go take out the trash!’”

She continued with her plan to meet Stan. Thankfully, he waited.

When she finally got to his car, she apologized for being late and threw her stuff in the trunk and hid in the back seat, ready to hit the road. But then the car wouldn’t start! She said her heart began to race in panic, thinking it was all over.

“If they would have seen me … I would have never gotten away,” she said.

What felt like forever might have only been seconds. Finally, the car started, and she screamed, “Go fast!” He asked her where she wanted to go. “I don’t care,” she said. “Go fast, and let’s go now!”

Soon, they got to the mall. As it got later, Stan asked where he should take her next because he had to go back home. Anxious and not knowing where to go, my mom recalled having a phone number in her pocket from a kind Polish neighbor she met in passing. We will call him “Theo.”

Theo gave her a phone number a while back when they were moving out of the neighborhood and said, “Someday you’re going to need this. Call me when you do.”

She found a pay phone and begged a stranger for some change to make the call that ultimately helped save her life. Theo knew exactly who it was and said, “Where are you? And who’s with you? Let me talk to them.”

Theo and Stan spoke to each other in Polish. After he hung up the phone, Stan said he was going to take her to Theo’s house.

The Transition

As we get ready retell the story of Passover each year, we always feel so incredibly connected to the Israelite’s Exodus from Egypt. We feel like God had a hand in leading my mom to her freedom.

With the help of Stan and Theo, and after several transitions through families throughout Metro Detroit, my mom was finally able to make contact with her family in the Philippines by mail, letting them know she was safe.

She eventually found a stable home with an Orthodox Jewish family in Oak Park. We will call them the “Yocheved” family.

The Yocheveds gave my mom sanctuary as a live-in nanny. They also taught her what it meant to keep a Jewish home, all while encouraging her to go out, live her life and meet new people.

For the first time, my mom says, she felt like a free woman.

Not long after, she met and began dating her future husband — my father, Ben, an electrical engineering student at Michigan State University. Home from school over the summer, he would meet up with friends after work at a park in Oak Park. He noticed my mom, who had made friends with some of the kids in the group. My dad said he was immediately attracted to her, saying that her smile was “like sunshine.”

“That night, Ben’s family welcomed me in their home to celebrate Passover. After everything that had happened … thinking back on how I got there, it was a lot.” — Remy Sweet

Stuck in Canada

One day, the Yocheved family took my mom on an outing to Boblo Island, not realizing that it was in Canada. On their way back to Metro Detroit, a customs officer asked my mom for her travel papers. She did not have any.

My mom said two big officers escorted her in front of everyone else on the boat, “I could hear [the Yocheveds’] kids asking, ‘Where are they going to take her?’ I tried to compose myself not to cry because there were so many people there,” she said.

“I was so embarrassed. My emotions were everywhere. I didn’t know what was happening or what was going to happen next. I didn’t know how to respond. So basically, I just walked with them and didn’t say anything.”

The Boblo boat brought her back to Detroit, where immigration then interrogated her for hours.

“I was so scared. You know, with all these people asking constant questions over and over and over. From 4 o’clock that afternoon to 1 o’clock in the morning, I was interrogated,” my mom said.

“I didn’t know what else I could say. They kept drilling me, and they didn’t even ask if I needed to go to the bathroom. They were inhumane,” my mom added with tears streaming down her face.

After the intense questioning, the officers said that she didn’t exist in the U.S.; there was no record that she was ever here, so they deported her back to Canada.

When my mom arrived in Canada, Canadian immigration greeted her and asked her if she needed to go to the bathroom or if she was hungry. My mom said after hours of being terrified during the interrogation, “they treated me like a person, a human being.” She then broke down after being offered some kindness.

The Canadian immigration authorities apologized and explained how she would have to stay the night in jail if she couldn’t pay for a $1,000 bond. She didn’t have any cash on her, so they contacted the Yocheveds. It was very early in the morning, and my mom said she didn’t know what was going to happen next.

As time passed, they told my mom they hadn’t heard from the Yocheveds in a while — and not to worry about the other people in the holding cell; they were nice. As they began to get her ready for lockup, the Yocheveds knocked on the door with the cash in hand.

That began my mom’s sojourning in Canada. When my dad caught wind of what was going on, he filed a fiancée visa application.

“I wasn’t considering marriage at that stage of my life, but the thought of her being gone made me realize I didn’t want to live without her,” he said.

While in Canada, my mom stayed with several families, finally settling with a Filipino family in Windsor. My parents say it took two years for the visa to go through. My dad traveled from East Lansing to visit her on weekends, with the ongoing possibility of her deportation at any time.

“The incredible thing is, after all that, it was the first night of Passover, and she came over the water [the Ambassador Bridge] for her Exodus. We find it hard to believe that was just a coincidence,” he added.

Passover Freedom

My mom, Remy, now resides locally with my dad, Ben Sweet, her husband of 35 years. Together, they raised four children.

As the season of Passover begins, there are always bittersweet memories for my mom.

“That night, Ben’s family welcomed me in their home to celebrate Passover. After everything that had happened … thinking back on how I got there, it was a lot,” she said with tears in her eyes.

After receiving the fiancée visa, my parents say they had to get married within 90 days. June 25, 1987, my parents had a multicultural Jewish wedding filled with the Filipino friends my mom made and family and friends on my dad’s side, who happily welcomed her into the family. The two began their life together as an interracial Jewish couple. While my mom knew about Judaism, she was raised Catholic in the Philippines. However, she decided to raise their four children, including myself, in the Jewish faith.

“I converted to Judaism when I felt ready, and after taking classes for a year learning more about the faith,” she said.

My mom said raising a Jewish family just felt right. As she continued to learn more about Judaism, she felt even more connected and wanted to go through the mikvah conversion ritual along with my older siblings. They were young children, and my mom was several months pregnant with me.

While it’s hard for her to think back to those days in captivity, she is so proud of how far she has come and now holds Passover so close to her heart.

“Passover for me … I love having all of my family here because it’s an accomplishment for me. When I see everyone together, that is what Passover is about. Because that’s the day I became free and legal to be in this country.”

The Sweet family continues to grow and gather together to celebrate Pesach every year, alevei viter [may it be so further on], retelling the story of Passover while also celebrating Remy’s liberation and everything she has overcome.

My mom’s story is a reminder that freedom from slavery didn’t just happen thousands of years ago, but that it’s still happening to this day.

We relate this to a quote from a Haggadah we use during Passover, “In every generation, each Jew must look upon himself as though he, personally, was among those who went forth from Egypt. Not our fathers alone did the Holy One, Blessed be He, redeem from suffering, but also us and our families.”

To this day, it’s still hard for my mom to share her story. It’s a deep wound that has taken time to heal — and, as a family, we are still healing.