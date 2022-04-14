The Jewish Fund has helped provide health care for uninsured low-income Jewish community members, paid for glasses for immigrant children attending Hamtramck public schools, and funded mental health counseling for Jewish teens.

For 44 years, Sinai Hospital of Detroit was a core institution of the Jewish community and Metro Detroit’s health care network. The hospital evolved from the North End Clinic, which provided outpatient medical care to the Jewish community beginning in the 1920s. Sinai Hospital was established in 1953, in part, because Jewish doctors had difficulty obtaining staff privileges at most local hospitals but also to provide kosher food and a Jewish atmosphere for Jewish patients.

Sinai was well-regarded for its medical care, education of many interns and residents, and innovative medical research. But over the years, the health care field changed, making it difficult for smaller independent hospitals to thrive. In addition, most of Detroit’s Jewish community had moved from northwest Detroit, Sinai’s location, to nearby suburbs that had their own hospitals.

In 1997 Sinai was sold to the Detroit Medical Center. As the acquisition was being finalized, a group of local Jewish leaders considered the best way to use the $63 million in sale proceeds for the community’s benefit. This group included members of the Sinai Hospital Board, the Sinai Health Care Foundation Board, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit staff and board.

Mark Schlussel, a past president of the Sinai Health Care Foundation, was one of two founding co-chairs of the new Jewish Fund, along with the late Robert Sosnick. According to Mark Davidoff, then CFO of Jewish Federation, the group developed a mission statement, bylaws and other requirements for the new foundation. He served as the initial treasurer/secretary of the Jewish Fund.

“The goal was to continue the good works of Sinai Hospital and the North End Clinic. We took an asset that had a declining value and turned it into a separate organization to benefit the general and Jewish communities. It has been a singular achievement for the Jewish community — a remarkable outcome of the sale of the hospital,” Schlussel believes.

25 Years Later

Twenty-five years after its establishment, the Jewish Fund has distributed more than $70 million in grants, says Margo Pernick, executive director for the past 13 years. Most grants were used for programs in three priority areas — improving the health and well-being of vulnerable local Jewish residents; early health intervention for babies and young children; and expanding health care access for underserved Detroit-area residents.

The Jewish Fund has helped provide health care for uninsured low-income Jewish community members, paid for glasses for immigrant children attending Hamtramck public schools, and funded mental health counseling for Jewish teens. Pernick says that about 80 percent of the Fund’s annual grants benefit the Jewish community and 20 percent are designated for the general community.

“The Jewish Fund is a great example of the value and importance of endowments. It’s a good balance between Jewish and general community needs,” says Nancy Grosfeld, board member and former chair.

The Jewish Fund also supports collaboration among Jewish and Detroit-based organizations focused on quality of life in the region. In addition, grants provide professional development for nonprofit service agencies, and some funds are used for emergency assistance for families and nonprofit organizations. The Jewish Fund also manages two restricted funds — one for medical research and one for low-vision services for children.

According to Pernick, grant applicants may hear about the Jewish Fund from a board member or another agency. Sometimes Pernick learns about an organization with a mission that fits with the Jewish Fund and she reaches out to them. The grant application process begins with a conversation with Pernick, then a proposal, site visit and review by the full board of the Jewish Fund. She says that about 45 applications are received annually and about 40 are approved through a consensus process.

“Visits to programs are a way to engage the board. The Jewish Fund is a great connector between the Jewish and general communities,” says Bob Aronson, who was CEO of Jewish Federation and among the leadership group that set up the Jewish Fund.

One of the grants that benefited the general community was awarded to Authority Health, a nonprofit organization based in Detroit, for its Nurse-Family Partnership. The grant provided prenatal and post-natal holistic care for 100 high-risk pregnant women in Wayne County — resulting in healthier babies and mothers, as well as enhanced parenting skills.

Dennis Archambault, vice president/public affairs at Health Authority, was a primary contact with the Jewish Fund. He was impressed by the personal involvement of some Jewish Fund board members, who accompanied and talked with Nurse-Family Partnership clients on their weekly walks on the Detroit Riverfront to encourage physical activity.

“One of the excellent aspects of the program is the annual luncheon when awards for grantees are announced. You get a sense of the community of the recipients including the past and present awardees,” he explains.

Michael Eizelman, current chair, points out that the Jewish Fund has partnerships with other foundations, especially small ones, and offers them to opportunity to piggy-back with their grants. “We share our due diligence and can leverage grants,” he says.

Pernick and Jewish Fund board members are especially proud of the Teen Board, which is a group of local young people who volunteer to learn about community needs and allocate grants to help worthy nonprofits. This is the seventh year of its operation. “It gets young people excited about the community,” says Karen Sosnick Schoenberg, Jewish Fund board member and past chair.

Making an Impact

Jewish Fund board members, past and present, identified some grants that had a particularly significant impact:

Project Chesed

The Jewish Fund and Jewish Family Service created Project Chesed to provide free health care to low-income Jewish individuals prior to passage of the Affordable Care Act. Local physicians, dentists and hospitals donated their services. “This was truly innovative and impactful,” says Karen Sosnick Schoenberg.

Teen Mental Health

Michael Eizelman says a Jewish Fund-initiated-and-funded Federation survey of local Jewish teens indicated a need for more resources to help with mental health problems. “It was an eye opener — the stress the kids were under, some who were suicidal. I thought, ‘how did we not know this?’” The Jewish Fund provided funding for Jewish Family Service and Federation to work in Jewish day schools, educating staff about mental health issues, and providing counseling for teens.

Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network—Life Enrichments Program

The Jewish Fund provided a grant for expanded quality of life services including music, pet and art therapy for palliative care and hospice patients. This program received a Robert Sosnick Award of Excellence from The Jewish Fund.

Burial Services for the Indigent

When Mark Davidoff learned about 200 unclaimed bodies at the Wayne County Morgue, he quickly contacted David Techner, funeral director at Ira Kaufman Chapel, to come up with a solution. They met with Wayne County officials and obtained help from local Catholic cemeteries for burial plots and the Michigan Funeral Association to cover the costs of burial. The Jewish Fund paid for caskets for these indigent individuals.

Funds for a Jewish Federation Grant Writer

In 2011, a two-year grant enabled Jewish Federation to pay for a grant writer. According to Pernick, that capacity-building effort has now brought in $25 million in grants to help many Jewish agencies and congregations, since its initial development.