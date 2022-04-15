Due to their efforts and support from the Metro Detroit Jewish community, they had a successful event with more than 400 people throughout the community coming out.

In an evening dedicated to bringing the Jewish community and sports together, the Detroit Pistons game on March 27, against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena, was one of the first of many Jewish Heritage Game nights.

Nikki Wald, group sales executive with the Pistons, says they often host heritage nights that have included “Celebrate Faith for Christian and Catholic communities, French Heritage Day and German etc.,” she said. As someone of the Jewish faith, she wondered if there had ever been a Jewish Heritage Game night.

“There were some excuses here and there, but basically none of the excuses were valid. And so, I said, okay… I’m going to make it happen.”

Nikki then began to put out feelers in the Jewish community and connected with Marisa Meyerson, director of operations of The Well. The Metro Detroit-based Jewish organization then partnered with several others, including NEXTGen Detroit, Hillel of Metro Detroit, Jewish Young Professionals of Ann Arbor and more.

“I reached out personally to different synagogues around the community, a couple of youth groups, so on so forth, and really just got the ball rolling. After that, it kind of took on a life of its own,” Nikki said.

Due to their efforts and support from the Metro Detroit Jewish community, they had a successful event with more than 400 people throughout the community coming out.

Happy with the turnout Nikki says there were some difficulties in the beginning.

“There was so much behind-the-scenes work that went into it. The difficulty that was tough to overcome was getting kosher food. I know that not all in the Jewish community keep kosher and for those who do there’s different levels of kosher,” explained Nikki, who succeeded in her goal to have kosher foods available at the game.

Nikki hopes to have more Jewish Heritage Game nights, even bigger and better next time. “This was definitely the foundation of what we’re hoping to build on next year. We are hoping to schedule it around Chanukah time so that we can incorporate the celebration of lights and really connect that to the game,” she added.