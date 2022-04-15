Awards will be presented during the inaugural annual ceremony on April 29.

The Detroit Public Schools Foundation has launched the Pernick Prize, an annual merit-based award of $15,000 each year for two Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) students in mathematics and medicine.

Endowed by former DPS Foundation board member and pathologist Dr. Nat Pernick, M.D., the hope is to motivate and inspire DPSCD students to excel and raise the stature of DPSCD in these important fields while recognizing exceptional performances.

Pernick, an ardent supporter and believer in the power of mathematics and science education, said students of Detroit’s schools deserve financial support for both their educational goals and career pursuits.

Pernick previously set up a scholarship program for DPSCD students which is still ongoing, Detroit College Promise, and hopes the Pernick Prize can complement it.

“I think it’s important to inspire and motivate students to be the best they can be,” Pernick said. “I’m hoping this is just another grain of sand on the pile of improving education in Detroit.”

The Pernick Prize Selection Committee includes experts in mathematics and medicine along with DPSCD and DPS Foundation staff. Awards will be presented during the inaugural annual ceremony on April 29.

“Dr. Pernick’s generosity and this unique opportunity for students speak to his commitment by contributing to a rich educational experience and leveling the playing field,” said Pamela J. Moore, president and CEO of the DPS Foundation via press release. “We’re excited to showcase the phenomenal achievements of our students and to reward them as they pursue their dreams.”

Pernick said the award helps the winning students directly in paying for college and other educational expenses.

“I’m hoping other students will spend more time and focus in these areas, as well as education in general,” he said. “And another motivating factor, maybe some schools will improve their programs, maybe we’ll have a math club, science club or medicine club. Maybe some other businesses or organizations will pick up on this and think it’s a good idea and invest more in these areas.”

Pernick said he is grateful to a lot of people who helped him along the way and is equally as grateful to have the opportunity to pay it forward.

“It’s important we do what we can to support public education,” Pernick said. “I think the strength of this region depends on how people view Detroit and also how they view education in Detroit. So, when DPS is stronger, it makes people feel good about the region. We want more people to live and work here, and I think it helps if we have a strong Detroit public school system.”