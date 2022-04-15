Job coach positions vary from 20 to 50 hours per week; rate of pay is $16 an hour with a $200 bonus for coaches who work from July 7-Aug. 19 with only one absence or less.

JVS + Kadima announced it will hire approximately 30 summer job coaches to provide training and support to high school students with disabilities in their summer internship jobs. The students will be working at restaurants, retail stores, golf courses and parks in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The summer job coach will be responsible for supervising interns on the job to ensure that good quality and productive work is being completed. Job coach positions vary from 20 to 50 hours per week; rate of pay is $16 an hour with a $200 bonus for coaches who work from July 7-Aug. 19 with only one absence or less.

“We find that summer coach positions appeal to teachers and teacher aides, college students interested in a career in social work or psychology, recently retired individuals who are looking for fulfilling work while boosting their income, and anyone who is looking to make a difference in young people’s lives,” said JVS + Kadima Vice President, Workforce Development & Rehabilitation, James Willis.

“Job coaches are a vital part of our summer internship program, giving high school students who have a disability the opportunity to gain new skills and explore possible job options later on.”

In 2021, 108 students took part in the summer internship program, and the hope is that this year 160 students will join. Students come from all over Metro Detroit and typically have a learning disability or autism. In the past two years, seven internship participants have secured long term employment in retail settings, and two have obtained work at a pet care facility. Other students have gained new skills and confidence and decided to seek more career training before entering the job market.

High school students interested in joining the JVS + Kadima Summer Internship Program should speak with their school counselor or transition coordinator because participants must be identified by the State of Michigan as being eligible. Those interested in becoming a summer job coach are encouraged to apply now at https://tinyurl.com/5wr3pa25.