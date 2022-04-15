Anyone, no matter one’s gender, who feels they might be struggling with an eating disorder or any mental health issue, Merrick Michaelson encourages you to find someone who can help.

Five years ago, I stepped on the scale and stared down at the fluorescent green digits. As my eyes remained glued to the number, my angst of feeling chubby was validated. At that moment I made a commitment to never let the scale hit my magic number.

Immediately after reading the scale, I never ate the same again. I consumed the same meal every morning for two straight years; I was entirely inflexible. Food was no longer a fuel; it was merely a number. In addition, I made it my mission to work out every single day.

As progress continued, I found myself unsatisfied. No matter what I did, it was never enough. During the summer prior to eighth grade, I began camp. I had already lost weight, but I did not feel the sense of accomplishment that I craved. At camp, I basically starved myself — breakfast: very little, lunch: nothing, dinner: not nearly enough. At snack, I would literally walk away, resisting temptation.

To top it off, I was miserable. Each day I wanted to go home. I missed the excitement of camp because of my own crankiness. All along, I thought that the problem was the events circling around me. However, truly, the real issue was the destruction within me. I had no physical or mental fuel — my body was running on fumes. To make matters worse, I still did not seek help. I was a wreck. The closer I got to what I thought would make me happy, the further off happiness seemed.

My parents grew worried and sought professional help. When I was given my meal plan to start recovery, I almost fainted. It tripled the amount of food I was eating at that time. But, I put on a brave front and said, “No problem, this will be easy.”

Over the next couple of months, it easily turned into throwing out lunches and cheating the system in every possible way. Yet, there was no way to escape. Rules started to get strict. My parents started cooking and watching me eat. No scale. No exercise. I broke. It got to a point where each time I ate a meal, I cried. My body refused the food; this was not because I was full, but rather the anguish of knowing I was being forced to gain weight.

Things were not looking bright. However, ironically, what seemed to be a curse to most was a blessing for me. In March 2020, when COVID-19 arose, I could no longer hide my eating disorder from my family. It was then I began to do the work to improve my relationship with food. With each meal I ate, the more rejuvenated I felt. People began feeling connected to me again and wanted to be around me. I felt reconnected to my life. Weight was gained and before I knew it, I was already over the weight that had held me hostage for so long. I was beyond the magic number. It had no power over me. It was just a number.

We are all made in the image of God — b’tzelem elohim, all special in our own way. When we struggle, it is okay, and through that adversity, it is critical to seek help. It is then that our b’tzelem elohim, our unique inner selves, will shine in this world and make a difference.

Anyone, no matter one’s gender, who feels they might be struggling with an eating disorder or any mental health issue, I encourage you to find someone who can help. My healing, growth and progress exists because someone I trusted helped me through a significantly challenging time in my life.

Merrick Michaelson is a junior at Frankel Jewish Academy.