Fourteen teams will compete in the league this season, one fewer than last year but enough to fill the league’s Greenberg, Koufax and Rosen divisions.

It’s survived in an era when many recreation slow-pitch softball leagues have contracted or disappeared.

It’s powered through a worldwide pandemic, not skipping a beat.

It’s time to “Play ball!” in the 27th season of the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League. Games in the weekly league will begin April 24.

Fourteen teams will compete in the league this season, one fewer than last year but enough to fill the league’s Greenberg, Koufax and Rosen divisions.

“The league isn’t just surviving. It’s thriving,” said Steve Achtman, a league organizer along with Michael Betman and Mitch Kline.

Betman, who started the league along with Brad Silber and still plays for Adat Shalom Synagogue No. 1, quickly said “No” with a laugh when asked if he believed in 1996 that the league would be thriving nearly three decades later.

But he said he knows why the league is doing so well.

“Camaraderie. Guys like playing with their teammates and against the other guys in the league,” he said.

“And the tradition of playing in the league has been passed on from many fathers to sons. A lot of sons who were bat boys have gone on to become players (18 is the minimum age to play).”

Three teams dropped out of the league during the off-season, and two were added.

Gone are Bais Chabad Torah Center, Adat Shalom No. 2 and Temple Israel No. 4.

Temple Shir Shalom No. 1 and Temple Beth El No. 2 are the new teams.

Each league team is scheduled to play 20 regular-season games on Sundays through July 31 this season, taking time off for Mother’s Day, and the Memorial Day and July 4 weekends.

Three weeks of double-elimination playoffs will end with division championship games Aug. 21.

League games will be played once again at Keith and Drake sports parks in West Bloomfield although Drake won’t be available until early June because of parking lot work there.

Back to defend their division playoff championships are Temple Israel No. 2 in the Greenberg Division and Congregation Shaarey Zedek in the Koufax Division.

Rosen Division playoff champion Congregation Shir Tikvah has moved up to the Koufax Division.

Temple Israel No. 2 and Shir Tikvah also were regular-season division champions in 2021.

Shaarey Zedek went 8-11-1 during the regular season last year and finished in third place in the five-team Koufax Division, but won five straight playoff games (four in one day) after losing its playoff opener to capture the division playoff title.

It was Shaarey Zedek’s first league championship since 1996, the league’s inaugural season, when there were only six teams and no divisional setup.

Here’s this season’s division lineup:

Greenberg — Temple Israel No. 2, Temple Israel No. 5, Temple Israel No. 6, Beth El No. 1 and Shir Shalom No. 2.

Koufax — Temple Israel No. 1, Temple Israel No. 3, Shaarey Zedek, Shir Shalom No. 1 and Shir Tikvah.

Rosen — Adat Shalom No. 1, Congregation Beth Ahm, Beth El No. 2 and Shir Shalom No. 3.

After being awarded to a player in each division in 2020 and 2021, the league’s Jeff Fox Sportsmanship and Michael Yendick Pure Heart awards once again will go to one player for each award this season.

League players voted for the change.

Please send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.