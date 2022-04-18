Co-chair of the event Stephanie Hollandar says that a snuffle mat can help dogs in the shelter by teaching them how to be a little more playful.

For all those animal lovers out there, NEXTGen Detroit hosted a Snuffle Mat Making event on March 30 at Urbanrest Brewing Company in Ferndale. The event benefited Friends of Animals of Metro Detroit, helping dogs in need.

Co-chair of the event Stephanie Hollandar says that a snuffle mat can help dogs in the shelter by teaching them how to be a little more playful.

“It’s basically a mat that has a lot of pieces of loose fabric that you can put bits of kibble or treats inside. A dog can scurry through, kind of like a game, or it can help slow down their eating as well,” Hollandar explained.

During the event, guests received a mat along with scraps of cloths and were able to design a snuffle mat for a dog in need. While creating the DIY mats, they enjoyed a drink and mingled with other NEXTGen Detroiters.

Hollandar said they had a great turnout of more than 25 people, and 20 mats were made to be donated to the animal shelter.

Hollander has been involved with NEXTGen Detroit for about a year and says while she loves being involved with the young adult Jewish community, she has a big heart for animals, too. “I am big on animal rescue. I’m fostering a dog right now. So, I just thought it would be a great idea to help co-chair this event because anything that helps animals in need is something I’m really supportive of.”

Hollandar says the dog she has been fostering is currently up for adoption and is looking for his forever home.

“Einstein is super goofy and playful. He would love to live in a household with another dog. He picks up on new tricks pretty fast and likes to cuddle when it starts to get late. He is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped!”

To apply to adopt Einstein, visit: rebeldogsdetroit.com/applytoadopt.